Review: The Doritos X Empirical Collab Is An Eccentric Spirit That Avoids Being Cheesy

The enjoyment of food and drinks employs our senses. We see an artfully designed dish or cocktail, smell its aroma, enjoy the taste, and create memories. Like hearing your favorite song from high school or college, that dish's taste can transport you to a particular place in time, with the flavors bringing joy and reflection.

Danish liquor company Empirical Spirits captures that sense of wonder and nostalgia by creating a liquor line that does not conform to a particular type of spirit, like your standard vodka, gin, or whiskey. Instead, the spirits company, founded by Noma restaurant alums Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen, focuses on flavor and innovation.

Hermansen was the concept manager, and Williamson led research and development at the three Michelin-starred Copenhagen destination, considered one of the best restaurants in the world. In 2017, the duo turned their focus to alcohol, employing many of Noma's concepts, including sustainability, flavor transformations, and uncommon ingredients, creating a range of uncategorized spirits.

The products begin with ingredients like sorghum, malted barley, and purple wheat. These ingredients are then macerated and blended with herbs, spices, and botanicals, like pasilla mixe chili, coffee leaves, lemon, fig, tangerine, and, in the case of its latest offering, Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips. The newly released spirit made its debut in December 2023. We recently had a chance to try the liquor. Here is everything you need to know about Doritox x Empirical.