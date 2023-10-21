11 Discontinued Flavored Vodkas We Want Back Now

Vodka holds a special place along the bar shelf. Handcrafted vodka is well appreciated all over the world, especially in its birthplace of Eastern Europe. However, for those who aren't experts on the distilling process, the spirit is typically used to spike a cocktail, given its rather neutral taste. Vodka, traditionally made from grains, has the ability to take on any taste: salty, sweet, sour, or spicy. This makes it the perfect canvas for added flavors.

Flavored vodka didn't enter the scene until 1986, so one can imagine the excitement when it hit the market. It was Absolut that first spiced up its vodka brand with its Peppar pepper-flavored vodka, which is still sold today. Flavored vodka is sort of like a cheat code, a little loophole to bold, flavorful cocktails. These days, just about every vodka brand has a unique flavor — but not all of them hang around for sale as long. Brands are constantly experimenting with new infusions and funky combinations, but they're not always a hit. Don't have time to infuse vodka with basil and cucumber? Grab a bottle of flavored vodka. Some may be lucky enough to find these bottles hidden on dusty shelves, but sadly, the distilleries have called it quits on these delicious flavors.