11 Discontinued Flavored Vodkas We Want Back Now
Vodka holds a special place along the bar shelf. Handcrafted vodka is well appreciated all over the world, especially in its birthplace of Eastern Europe. However, for those who aren't experts on the distilling process, the spirit is typically used to spike a cocktail, given its rather neutral taste. Vodka, traditionally made from grains, has the ability to take on any taste: salty, sweet, sour, or spicy. This makes it the perfect canvas for added flavors.
Flavored vodka didn't enter the scene until 1986, so one can imagine the excitement when it hit the market. It was Absolut that first spiced up its vodka brand with its Peppar pepper-flavored vodka, which is still sold today. Flavored vodka is sort of like a cheat code, a little loophole to bold, flavorful cocktails. These days, just about every vodka brand has a unique flavor — but not all of them hang around for sale as long. Brands are constantly experimenting with new infusions and funky combinations, but they're not always a hit. Don't have time to infuse vodka with basil and cucumber? Grab a bottle of flavored vodka. Some may be lucky enough to find these bottles hidden on dusty shelves, but sadly, the distilleries have called it quits on these delicious flavors.
Grey Goose Cherry Noir
As one of the top-selling vodka brands in the world, Grey Goose has created some notable flavors throughout the years, and we've had to say goodbye to far too many of the brand's tasty varietals. Among the most popular retired flavors is, without a doubt, Cherry Noir. Made with ripe, full-bodied cherries from the Basque region, it was a bold bottle that complemented dozens of cocktails. It wasn't seasonally specific, so it could easily be enjoyed year-round. Cherry Noir graced the public in 2012 and seems to have discontinued sometime in the last year or so, but folks are still trying to track down old bottles today on Reddit and Drizly.
It isn't difficult to find a cherry-flavored vodka, but Grey Goose's Cherry Noir was so much more. Unlike the majority of fruity-flavored vodkas, Cherry Noir was derived from black cherries and was the perfect balance of sweet and tart, even offering some subtle spice to the lips. Stone fruit led the flavor profile, but a handful of other flavors would surprise every sip, like cinnamon, allspice, and a dash of vanilla that brought it all together.
Grey Goose La Vanille
Vanilla is an extremely popular flavor in the vodka world. Grey Goose once had a version that many would say put all the others to shame, back when drinking your dessert was all the rage and the brand wanted to be the go-to for a decadent happy hour. What made Grey Goose's vanilla vodka stand out among the other top contenders in the early 2000s was its complex layers. Madagascan vanilla beans formed the foundation but were accented with hints of toffee, pepper, and florals. The somewhat spicy finish made this vanilla vodka best for chocolate martinis and rich, creamy concoctions like a White Russian or mudslides.
Released in 2003, Grey Goose La Vanille was among the first vanilla-flavored vodkas to hit the market and the first to use only natural ingredients. It was an instant hit and broke drinkers' hearts everywhere once it was discontinued in 2007. In fact, this vodka was so popular that Grey Goose brought it back for a limited time in 2018. Unfortunately, even high demand and disgruntled consumers wouldn't make La Vanille a permanent fixture in Grey Goose's collection, and it soon vanished again.
Grey Goose Ducasse
Clearly, Grey Goose is no stranger to creative flavors, which means the innovative minds behind the brand's creations have taken part in a lot of trial and error. Adding unexpected ingredients is the assumed way to create a unique flavor, but the vodka distilling process has just as much of an impact on flavor. Grey Goose Ducasse was an exploration of vodka craft more than a flavor infusion. It resulted in an entirely new vodka experience with a distinct taste.
Ducasse was a limited-edition release created by Grey Goose's Maître de Chai (or cellar master), Francois Thibault, and French Michelin-chef Alain Ducasse. Rather than using its go-to French wheat as is, the two experimented with toasted wheat to create the new blend. The vodka's final recipe used wheat that had been toasted at various temperatures to deliver a smooth taste with nutty, earthy undertones. These complex, roasted flavors are often found in whiskey and bourbon but rarely in vodka, which makes this flavor extra special. It was advertised as an exclusive edition and with a high-end price tag to match, so it wasn't expected to stick around, but it's missed all the same.
Svedka Clementine
Some flavored vodkas prompt considerable head-scratching, while others just seem like they belong, such as sweet orange. As one of the brand's most beloved flavors, the discontinuation of Svedka Clementine is a baffling one. While Svedka has plenty of flavors to explore, including its citron vodka, the clementine flavor is vanishing off shelves, and nothing compares.
The originality of this citrusy flavor stems from clementines' unmatched sweetness. A clementine may look like nothing more than orange's smaller sibling, but the taste is surprisingly different. Clementines are far sweeter than most orange varietals and are devoid of any bitterness, making them the ideal flavoring for an easy-drinking infused vodka. Svedka prides itself in its meticulous production, distilling its vodka four times to produce the cleanest, purest sip. The zesty, sweet, and smooth taste makes this flavored vodka delicious mixed into nearly any cocktail or just solo on the rocks with an orange wedge. The flavor's demise seems to be rather recent, as Svedka clementine vodka is still floating around in some shops and can be found sporadically by lucky vodka hunters.
Absolut Grapevine
Absolut is the OG distillery for making vodka fun. As with all other vodka distilleries, Absolut is always on the hunt for new funky flavors that align with the latest food and beverage trends, like smoky pineapple and low-ABV tropical fruit. As thrilling as these new flavors are to explore, we can't help but grieve over the forgotten flavors.
Grapevine was one of Absolut's stars. Unveiled in 2012, it quickly won the respect of many drinkers with a unique blend of fruits that has yet to be replicated. To create Grapevine, Absolut's team mixed a rather generic flavor, grape, with the tropical profile of dragon fruit and papaya. The finished product was a smooth, fruity spirit with a delicate floral aroma. One important element of Absolut Grapevine was the type of grape: white grape. Those who regularly snack on grapes know how important this differentiation is. White grapes are the least sweet of the bunch, which gave Grapevine a punch of sourness that blended beautifully with the other fruits, even without any added sugars. Not only was it delicious, but it came in a stunning, artistic bottle showcasing the blend of fruits in wispy lines. Despite its popularity, Grapevine was discontinued to make room for a more basic grape-flavored vodka, another that didn't last.
Absolut Orient Apple
At quick glance, this Absolut flavor may seem like a standard, basic option, but apples are just one piece of the puzzle. Absolut Orient Apple first launched back in 2012 and jumped off the shelves with its playful bottle featuring a glowing apple surrounded by intricate ginger leaves. The beautiful bottle offered a hint into what made this apple vodka so memorable, and that is its gingery spice. The flavor led with apples, as expected, but was complemented with ginger root, giving it an interesting taste no one had experienced before.
As Kara Newman of Wine Enthusiast remarked, "Though crystal clear, this vodka has a heady, bright green-apple fragrance and a fleeting touch of zingy ginger on the palate." Absolut didn't want to rid the world of apple vodka altogether, so it has kept a simpler take on the flavor profile among its current offers. While that new apple vodka shares one of the same ingredients, there's no comparison; Absolut Apple keeps it simple with bold apple flavors and leaves the unexpected spices behind.
Viniq Shimmery Liqueur
The late Viniq brand introduced a new approach to cocktails in 2014 with its vodka and Moscato wine fusions. The creation was a unique flavor, but the real novelty was in the appearance. The clear bottle was easy to identify with its gleaming, potion-like look. Viniq dubbed the unique swirls of its product as "shimmery," which seems like one of the only ways to describe this one-of-a-kind concoction. The secret ingredient here was mica — a mineral that's safe for consumption but more commonly used in glittery cosmetics.
The original Viniq Shimmery liqueur was far from basic, with a bold purple iridescent luster to it. The brand had two other varietals, one illuminated in orange and the other in red. The orange bottle was referred to as "Glow" with strong notes of peach, and the vibrant rouge "Ruby" was bursting with strawberry and orange flavors. For those with a sweet tooth, Viniq really nailed it. Moscato drinkers welcome sugar with open arms, and the fruity versions certainly didn't shy away from sweetness. Even for those who aren't big on the super cloying taste, the sparkly swirls dancing through the bottle were enough to entertain. Sadly, Viniq Shimmery mysteriously ceased operation around 2019. How are we supposed to make witchy cocktails this Halloween without Viniq's iconic shimmering vodka?
Burnett's Orange Cream
Those who hear Burnett's may jump right to gin, but Burnett's vodka is also an affordable variety. The quadruple distilled and triple-filtered vodka is creamy-smooth with plenty of tasty flavors to choose from, but Burnett's Orange Cream was a true standout until it was sadly phased out. There weren't too many surprises to this flavored vodka, and that was part of the charm. It was the perfect balance of citrus and cream and was basically a cocktail in a bottle.
While Burnett's still produces a classic orange flavor, the orange cream is no longer. The distillery made it really easy to whip up a boozy creamsicle, arguably a little too easy. Pairing Burnett's orange vodka with a vanilla-flavored liquor will get you close to the coveted creamy flavor, but not quite. It had a distinct taste of cream, with vanilla accents that didn't overpower each sip.
Pinnacle Le Double Espresso
Coffee-flavored vodka was a slam dunk of an invention for those who like an extra kick in their cocktails. Pinnacle, one of the more popular, mid-tier priced vodka brands out there, introduced its Le Double Espresso vodka around the same time it introduced its famous vanilla flavor in 2007, which paired beautifully together. Many coffee vodkas are reminiscent of a nice, mellow cup of joe, whereas Pinnacle's version lived up to its name – double espresso. It was bold, strong, and the perfect addition to any creamy brunch cocktail.
Pinnacle has always been known for its fun, sweet flavors like whipped cream and cotton candy, so when the company went through a bit of a rebrand in 2017 and began introducing non-sugary options, The public was intrigued. Pinnacle seemed to climb the charts every year with each new sugary release, but its coffee-flavored vodka, Le Double Espresso, remained a Pinnacle mainstay. That was until this past year when the robust vodka slowly began disappearing from shelves. With the rise of espresso martinis, one would think this Pinnacle flavor would have remained essential in its collection, but it can't be found on the brand's website anymore, and whispers say the company discontinued Pinnacle Le Double Espresso.
Smirnoff Fluffed Marshmallow
There are plenty of cocktails that are clearly designed to stir up some nostalgia, and anything with Smirnoff's Fluffed Marshmallow vodka fits the bill. With this flavored vodka, you could almost taste the joys of carefree summer nights, the stillness of a cozy afternoon by the fire, or the rice krispies mom used to make, whatever the season. If peanut butter and fluff sandwiches bring you back to a simpler time, Smirnoff's marshmallow vodka would have been a staple on your bar cart. There are endless fantastic vodka-based cocktails, but dessert sippers are the ultimate nightcaps.
The sweet vodka has a subtle smokiness from the toasted marshmallow, making it the perfect companion to a s'mores or a steamy cup of hot chocolate. Many vodka drinkers would happily sip this boozy marshmallow treat on its own, but any sweet addition like chocolate, coffee, or caramel would accentuate the velvety vodka. Unfortunately, we can't be transported to campfire nights with Smirnoff anymore, as they discontinued the adored flavor at least five years ago.
Oddka Wasabi
Oddka was a short-lived vodka brand made by the same mastermind behind Absolut, Pernod Ricard. Based on the unique flavors Oddka produced, it seems the intent was to be the name behind the world's most obscure flavored vodkas. With labels reading "Fresh Cut Grass" and "Electricity," Oddka stuck to its promise. These unusual flavors were a blast for mixologists to toy around with, but Oddka's wasabi vodka was its most special edition. We've seen Bloody Mary's spiced up with kimchi, but wasabi would take it up a notch or two.
Wasabi is for more than garnishing sushi platters, and Oddka proved that. The powerful taste is more like a sensation than a flavor, leaving your mouth tingling with wonder. It's super green, spicy, and sure to clear your sinuses. The quirky mascot on the label tells his story, "I love heat, but being made of pepper, I have to avoid fires. So instead, I have invented my Wasabi vodka." Oddka seemed to mysteriously fall off the map around 2015 when its Instagram page went dark and the website shut down.