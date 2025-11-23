The Kirkland Alcoholic Beverage Costco Shoppers Find Severely Underrated

Many people think that the more expensive alcohol is, the higher the quality. But the truth is, if you know what to look for, it's possible to find less expensive bottles of wine or liquor that taste as good as luxury brands. And Costco is the perfect place to go to find underrated gems that everyone else is sleeping on. For example, Costco's Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco is under $10 at the time of publishing, making it a shockingly affordable find for how good it is.

Made in Italy, Asolo Prosecco features the DOCG classification, which stands for Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita, meaning controlled and guaranteed designation of origin. This is the highest classification for Italian wines, and means that the product has undergone incredibly strict quality control and testing regulations. When you see this acronym on a bottle of Italian wine, you know that the origin and varietal of grapes as well as the aging period have been carefully vetted. It has also been taste-tested by a panel of government experts.

In order to be called Prosecco instead of just sparkling wine, a product must be made from the Glera grape variety, using the Charmat Method. While some sparkling wine is fermented grape juice that has carbonation added after the initial fermentation process, both Champagne and Prosecco undergo a secondary fermentation process; Champagne in bottles and Prosecco in pressurized tanks. The light fizziness of true Prosecco results from that second fermentation rather than the addition of carbonation. Costco shoppers rave about its taste and quality, saying that this Kirkland signature Prosecco is far better and cheaper than any name brand.