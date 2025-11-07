Safety Concerns Trigger A Recall Of Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of This Costco Kirkland Alcohol
While the phrase "popping bottles" is associated with champagne or prosecco, no one wants their bottle of bubbly to explode before they actually pop the cork. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with Costco's Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco. On November 6, 2025, the company issued a recall of nearly one million units of the wine, as the bottles are at a high risk of spontaneously breaking or shattering.
Costco initially addressed the bottle-breaking issue in September, when it issued its first safety warning about Kirkland Prosecco. The bottles can shatter even when left unopened and unhandled, making them particularly hazardous. According to the latest recall notice, around 941,400 bottles of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG are affected, and the packaging issue has resulted in one reported injury as of this writing. Costco advises customers to dispose of the alcohol and contact the product importer, Ethica Wines, for help with getting a refund.
The recalled bottles of prosecco were sold from April 2025 to August 2025 at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The affected batch's Universal Product Code is 196633883742, and its Costco Item Number is 1879870. Customers can call Ethica Wines at 786-810-7132 or email the company at customercare@ethicawines.com to find out how to get a full refund for purchased bottles.
How to dispose of the recalled Kirkland Signature Prosecco
While recalled grocery items can usually be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, the Kirkland Signature Prosecco is a special case. Costco's initial recall was so dangerous that it advised customers not to return the item to stores, instead sending a warning notice to members and providing instructions on how to dispose of the wine. This only makes sense, as transporting the bottles back to stores and keeping them in storage would prolong their time spent around consumers and staff members, increasing the risk of injuries.
If you own a recalled bottle of Kirkland Prosecco, you should wrap it in paper towels and place it in a plastic bag, which should minimize damage from flying glass shards if it does shatter. You can then dispose of it in the trash. It may also be wise to take the garbage out of your home afterwards, even if just to avoid a mess in your waste bin.
This prosecco situation has yet to injure tons of customers. But with such a huge number of bottles affected, it could end up as one of the biggest Costco recalls of all time. It's too bad that this incident will likely mar the reputation of Kirkland Signature proseccos, as we think the Asolo version is the absolute best cheap "champagne" on the market. Hopefully, Costco will identify and remedy this packaging issue ASAP, so customers can safely enjoy all of its prosecco products once more.