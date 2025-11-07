Safety Concerns Trigger A Recall Of Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of This Costco Kirkland Alcohol

While the phrase "popping bottles" is associated with champagne or prosecco, no one wants their bottle of bubbly to explode before they actually pop the cork. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with Costco's Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco. On November 6, 2025, the company issued a recall of nearly one million units of the wine, as the bottles are at a high risk of spontaneously breaking or shattering.

Costco initially addressed the bottle-breaking issue in September, when it issued its first safety warning about Kirkland Prosecco. The bottles can shatter even when left unopened and unhandled, making them particularly hazardous. According to the latest recall notice, around 941,400 bottles of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG are affected, and the packaging issue has resulted in one reported injury as of this writing. Costco advises customers to dispose of the alcohol and contact the product importer, Ethica Wines, for help with getting a refund.

The recalled bottles of prosecco were sold from April 2025 to August 2025 at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The affected batch's Universal Product Code is 196633883742, and its Costco Item Number is 1879870. Customers can call Ethica Wines at 786-810-7132 or email the company at customercare@ethicawines.com to find out how to get a full refund for purchased bottles.