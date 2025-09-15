Costco's Latest Recall Is So Dangerous, They Advise Not To Return The Item To The Store
No one likes to hear about a product recall, especially if there's any risk of injury involved. Unfortunately, Costco has issued a notice like this for one of its sparkling wines, and anyone who has bought the item is being advised to dispose of it immediately, rather than returning it to a store. The item in question is the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, an in-house private label product popular for its low price point.
Costco sent a notice regarding the prosecco to its members, where the company warned that there was a risk of certain bottles shattering, even before they're opened. Anyone who purchased a bottle of the prosecco in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin between April 25, 2025, and August 26, 2025, is being asked not to pop any unopened bottles.
Instead, the bottles need to be safely discarded, and impacted customers will be entitled to a full refund. Costco has some of the best cheap 'champagne' options out there, so there's a good chance that a lot of people have picked up this prosecco. Check for the item ID, which is 1879870, if you're unsure.
What to do if you're impacted by Costco's latest recall
To dispose of the prosecco, Costco recommends carefully wrapping the bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag in case the glass shatters. Then, place the bag in the trash and head to Costco with the notice letter you received to claim your refund. If there are any issues, the letter says to contact Ethica Wines, an importer the company works with to make Kirkland brand wine.
Asking customers to dump a faulty product, rather than return it, is an unusual move for retailers. Costco recently announced a major chocolate recall that asked people to bring back the impacted treats, and even some of the store's biggest recalls of all time involved returning items. But it just goes to show the severity of the issue. Some customers who had purchased bottles of the prosecco took to Reddit to express their concern. One person said they had just opened a bottle before learning of the recall and was glad it didn't explode.
Another said, "We had two corks that started popping out as soon as we let some pressure off the cage. I bet that explains it". A particularly disappointed user had even been saving a bottle for their 50th wedding anniversary.