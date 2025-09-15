Costco's Latest Recall Is So Dangerous, They Advise Not To Return The Item To The Store

No one likes to hear about a product recall, especially if there's any risk of injury involved. Unfortunately, Costco has issued a notice like this for one of its sparkling wines, and anyone who has bought the item is being advised to dispose of it immediately, rather than returning it to a store. The item in question is the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, an in-house private label product popular for its low price point.

Costco sent a notice regarding the prosecco to its members, where the company warned that there was a risk of certain bottles shattering, even before they're opened. Anyone who purchased a bottle of the prosecco in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin between April 25, 2025, and August 26, 2025, is being asked not to pop any unopened bottles.

Instead, the bottles need to be safely discarded, and impacted customers will be entitled to a full refund. Costco has some of the best cheap 'champagne' options out there, so there's a good chance that a lot of people have picked up this prosecco. Check for the item ID, which is 1879870, if you're unsure.