Why Costco Is Announcing A Major Recall On A Dubai Chocolate Treat
Costco has announced a recall of a popular Dubai chocolate brand, Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate, due to mislabeling. The product contains an allergen that was not properly declared on its nutrition label or packaging. In a letter to its members, Costco stated, "The allergen statement inadvertently listed gluten as the allergen, rather than wheat. We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat."
Costco announced the recall on the Recalls & Products Notices page on its website and through letters sent to Costco members who may have purchased the product. Rolling Pin's Dubai-style chocolate is sold in green bags that contain 50 pieces of milk chocolate pralines with kadayif and pistachio filling. At the time of publishing, Rolling Pin, a New York-based company, had not addressed the recall on its website or social media pages. However, on the FAQs page of its website, the company states, "Some of our snacks, including our fruit cookie bites, are gluten-free. Please check the product descriptions for specific dietary information."
This isn't the first time that Costco has sold products that were mislabeled. In August of 2025, a Redditor purchased a high-quality cut of meat from their local Costco warehouse that was mislabeled. While this type of mislabeling can be beneficial to the customer, it is another example of how people with food allergies cannot always trust retailer or manufacturer labels to provide them with the information they need to stay safe.
Rolling Pin products included in the recall
The recall affects Rolling Pin Dubai-style chocolate that was sold at Costco between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025. The products included in the recall have an item code on the packaging (above the bar code) that reads #1932972. If you purchased any Dubai-style chocolate from the Rolling Pin brand, check the item code to see if it is one that has been recalled. You can also look at your receipt or sign into your Costco account on the website or app. Go to your Orders and Purchases and click Warehouse to see all of your receipts. Costco also sent letters to all members who purchased the product, as determined by their internal member purchasing records.
Anyone who has purchased the product is eligible for a refund. Bring the product back to the returns counter at any Costco warehouse, even if you don't have your receipt, and the company will process a refund or issue you a Costco Shop Card. You are also invited to contact Rolling Pin with any questions. You can reach representatives of the company between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST at 833-331-2993.
If you or someone else in your household has a wheat allergy and has consumed any of this chocolate, monitor for symptoms. If any signs of an allergic reaction are present, visit your doctor, a local urgent care facility, or an emergency room. If you (or anyone else who has eaten this product) have trouble breathing, develop hives or swelling, have nausea or vomiting, or develop abdominal pain, you should call 911.