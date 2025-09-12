Why Costco Is Announcing A Major Recall On A Dubai Chocolate Treat

Costco has announced a recall of a popular Dubai chocolate brand, Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate, due to mislabeling. The product contains an allergen that was not properly declared on its nutrition label or packaging. In a letter to its members, Costco stated, "The allergen statement inadvertently listed gluten as the allergen, rather than wheat. We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat."

Costco announced the recall on the Recalls & Products Notices page on its website and through letters sent to Costco members who may have purchased the product. Rolling Pin's Dubai-style chocolate is sold in green bags that contain 50 pieces of milk chocolate pralines with kadayif and pistachio filling. At the time of publishing, Rolling Pin, a New York-based company, had not addressed the recall on its website or social media pages. However, on the FAQs page of its website, the company states, "Some of our snacks, including our fruit cookie bites, are gluten-free. Please check the product descriptions for specific dietary information."

This isn't the first time that Costco has sold products that were mislabeled. In August of 2025, a Redditor purchased a high-quality cut of meat from their local Costco warehouse that was mislabeled. While this type of mislabeling can be beneficial to the customer, it is another example of how people with food allergies cannot always trust retailer or manufacturer labels to provide them with the information they need to stay safe.