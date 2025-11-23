Duke's Mayo Isn't Just Classic — It's One Of The Healthiest Brands You Can Buy

While you might not consider it the healthiest condiment, one thing you need to know about mayonnaise is that it contains three main components: oil, eggs, and acid. These ingredients are objectively healthy, but mayonnaise brands have muddied the waters with preservatives, sugars, and other additives. Luckily, we found Duke's to be one of the healthiest mayo brands you can buy in 2025.

To start, Duke's mayo sticks to the three-ingredient foundation, featuring oil, eggs, and vinegar as the first ingredients listed in the original recipe. However, a lesser known fact about Duke's Mayonnaise is that it only uses egg yolks in its recipe, which makes for an especially creamy and rich flavor and consistency. Still, Duke's Real Mayonnaise has a fat content similar to competitor brands, just with a wealth of healthier unsaturated fats to boot. It also has less sodium than some competitor brands, earning it even more heart-healthy points.

Of course, Duke's also sells a light mayo boasting half the fat and other mayo that's made with olive oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Both have a mere 5 grams of fat and 50 calories per serving, which is great for anyone wanting to cut down on calories without sacrificing flavor. For vegans, Duke's has a plant-based option with soybean oil, vinegar, and potato protein as the main components. For the original and plant-based varieties, the company leaves sugar out of the equation, helping to keep the calories and carbohydrates lower.