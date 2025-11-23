Duke's Mayo Isn't Just Classic — It's One Of The Healthiest Brands You Can Buy
While you might not consider it the healthiest condiment, one thing you need to know about mayonnaise is that it contains three main components: oil, eggs, and acid. These ingredients are objectively healthy, but mayonnaise brands have muddied the waters with preservatives, sugars, and other additives. Luckily, we found Duke's to be one of the healthiest mayo brands you can buy in 2025.
To start, Duke's mayo sticks to the three-ingredient foundation, featuring oil, eggs, and vinegar as the first ingredients listed in the original recipe. However, a lesser known fact about Duke's Mayonnaise is that it only uses egg yolks in its recipe, which makes for an especially creamy and rich flavor and consistency. Still, Duke's Real Mayonnaise has a fat content similar to competitor brands, just with a wealth of healthier unsaturated fats to boot. It also has less sodium than some competitor brands, earning it even more heart-healthy points.
Of course, Duke's also sells a light mayo boasting half the fat and other mayo that's made with olive oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Both have a mere 5 grams of fat and 50 calories per serving, which is great for anyone wanting to cut down on calories without sacrificing flavor. For vegans, Duke's has a plant-based option with soybean oil, vinegar, and potato protein as the main components. For the original and plant-based varieties, the company leaves sugar out of the equation, helping to keep the calories and carbohydrates lower.
What fans are saying about Duke's Mayonnaise
Not only is Duke's one of the healthiest brands you can buy, but it's also one of the tastiest and most adored mayo brands. We ranked Duke's Real Mayonnaise as our number one pick out of a ranking of 13 popular mayo brands for its perfect balance of rich creaminess and tangy brightness. Celebrity chef Alton Brown also prefers Duke's for its blend of distilled and apple cider vinegar, which he thinks is the secret to its uniquely tangy (but, not vinegary) taste.
Furthermore, Duke's mayo has quite the cult following in its native Southern region. The Washington Post has even written articles on the brand's loyal followers. On Reddit, one fan described Duke's as a staple, stating, "I grew up on it. As a matter of fact, as most people from the South will tell you, it's almost blasphemous to buy or use any other brand." Another Redditor wrote, "Southern is defined as a tomato sandwich with Duke's on white bread." The sandwiches (like Duke's) have also become a nationwide trend, with publications like The New York Times reporting the hype surrounding the brand.
Ultimately, Duke's tangy yet creamy mayo is the perfect addition to everything from tuna salad to ultra-moist chocolate cake. And now that we've discovered it's one of the healthiest brands, it's an ingredient you can feel even better about incorporating into everyday recipes.