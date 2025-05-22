Here Are The Healthiest Mayo Brands You Can Buy In 2025

If you're looking for small ways to make your diet a bit healthier, one place to make an easy change is with your favorite condiments. While you can make many condiments from scratch, sometimes it's easier to buy pre-made options. When it comes to mayonnaise, there are a few possible ingredients that tend to make the popular spread a bit unhealthy. Some brands add sugar to the mix while others add in excess sodium. Another key factor is the type of oil that's used in the mixture.

Oil is fat — and there are two types of fat that you should be aware of. Saturated fat is the type of fat that can increase cholesterol in the body, which isn't good for your heart health. Unsaturated fat is what people call "healthy fat", as it actually helps lower cholesterol as well as inflammation in the body. Oils that have unsaturated fat include avocado oil, canola oil, and olive oil — however, some are a bit healthier than others, which I'll cover in this article.

As a nutritionist myself, I always check mayo labels for types of oil, amounts of sugar and sodium, and extraneous ingredients. Luckily, there are many brands out there that get a big green check mark from me as I read the labels. Continue reading to find out which brands I believe to have the healthiest options for mayo in 2025.