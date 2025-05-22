Here Are The Healthiest Mayo Brands You Can Buy In 2025
If you're looking for small ways to make your diet a bit healthier, one place to make an easy change is with your favorite condiments. While you can make many condiments from scratch, sometimes it's easier to buy pre-made options. When it comes to mayonnaise, there are a few possible ingredients that tend to make the popular spread a bit unhealthy. Some brands add sugar to the mix while others add in excess sodium. Another key factor is the type of oil that's used in the mixture.
Oil is fat — and there are two types of fat that you should be aware of. Saturated fat is the type of fat that can increase cholesterol in the body, which isn't good for your heart health. Unsaturated fat is what people call "healthy fat", as it actually helps lower cholesterol as well as inflammation in the body. Oils that have unsaturated fat include avocado oil, canola oil, and olive oil — however, some are a bit healthier than others, which I'll cover in this article.
As a nutritionist myself, I always check mayo labels for types of oil, amounts of sugar and sodium, and extraneous ingredients. Luckily, there are many brands out there that get a big green check mark from me as I read the labels. Continue reading to find out which brands I believe to have the healthiest options for mayo in 2025.
Primal Kitchen
Primal Kitchen is a brand that makes many popular condiments and dressings, and instead of using popular vegetable or seed oils, it uses the up-and-coming avocado oil. Avocado oil is a great choice because it has unsaturated fats, which can reduce cholesterol as well as blood pressure. It also has other benefits, like antioxidants, which aid the body in protecting its cells.
There are seven total ingredients in Primal Kitchen's mayonnaise: avocado oil, vinegar, organic eggs, organic egg yolks, salt, rosemary extract, and mustard seed extract. Seeing such a simple ingredient list is a giant green flag, as you are not adding anything extra into your body that isn't necessary. A single tablespoon of the original mayo has zero grams of added sugars and just 85 milligrams of sodium. If only eaten in the suggested serving size, that's not a bad amount.
Primal Kitchen sells a few different types of mayo beyond the classic flavor. You can choose from chipotle lime, garlic aioli, pesto mayo, and cranberry mayo. All of these are made with avocado oil and similar ingredient lists to the original flavor. There are high ratings for these flavors on Amazon, with customers just as happy with the taste as they are with the health benefits.
Sir Kensington's
If you're on the hunt for condiments that are made with clear and straightforward ingredients, Sir Kensington's is a brand that you might want to check out. It sells things like Japanese yum yum sauce, mustard, special sauce, and many types of mayonnaise. The ingredients in each of its products don't include anything extraneous, and the company uses real ingredients as opposed to flavorings or concentrates.
When looking at the mayonnaise offered by Sir Kensington's, you'll find a few options. For the plain mayo flavor, there is Classic Mayonnaise, Organic Mayonnaise, and Avocado Oil Mayonnaise. Both the Classic Mayonnaise and the Organic Mayonnaise are made with sunflower oil, which mainly contains unsaturated fat — the type of fat we want to see in a mayonnaise! I will say, however, that the Avocado Oil Mayonnaise is a better choice. This is because sunflower oil is high in omega-6 which, when eaten in higher amounts, can potentially lead to inflammation in the body.
Now, I still consider the regular and organic mayo to be healthy choices. They don't have significant enough amounts of sugar to be listed on the nutrition panel, and their sodium levels stay below 100 milligrams per serving. The ingredient lists are also very clear, with pure ingredients like cage free egg yolks, distilled vinegar, and lemon juice.
Chosen Foods
If you're looking for all avocado oil-based products, Chosen Foods has quite the selection. From bottles of pure avocado oil itself to dressing, dips, and endless unique condiments, there's a lot to choose from. If I'm going to get the choice between any other type of oil and avocado oil, I'm always going to replace the items in my pantry for ones that contain avocado oil. With its healthy fats and antioxidants, it's a simple, health-conscious switch.
There are a few different types of avocado oil-based mayonnaise that you can buy from Chosen Foods. You'll find Classic Avocado Oil Mayo, Vegan Avocado Oil Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, and Roasted Garlic Mayo. The classic mayo and its flavored counterparts have simple ingredients like whole eggs, egg yolks, mustard, and rosemary extract. Organic spices give the other flavors, like chipotle or roasted garlic, their tastes.
The vegan mayo is made with chickpea protein blend instead of eggs. This is a great option for vegans looking for a brand that doesn't fill the product with endless ingredients to try to make it taste better. It's still a simply-made product, and customers on Amazon say that it's one of the best-tasting alternative mayos out there.
Just
A unique brand on the mayonnaise market is Just, which originally started as a company that makes plant-based egg products. Just believes that people should be consuming less cholesterol in their diets, so it created an egg product that's made completely from plants. From there, it also created salad dressing and mayonnaise that are plant-based as well.
The mayo is advertised to be dairy-free, soy-free and non-GMO with no artificial flavors or preservatives as well as no cholesterol. The oil that's used in the Just Mayo is canola oil, which is a healthier option for oil since it contains a higher percentage of unsaturated fats (healthy fats) versus saturated fats (unhealthy fats). There is a caveat to canola oil, however, which is that it does contain a higher amount of omega-6 fatty acids. The human body functions better off of a balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. In today's diet, many processed foods contain higher amounts of omega-6, causing an imbalance. However, if you're choosing fewer processed foods throughout the day, consuming canola oil is still a healthy choice.
If you're wondering whether this vegan mayo tastes any good, Amazon users seem to think so. Reviewers share that they believe this mayo doesn't taste dairy free at all, has lots of flavor, and is a close comparison to regular mayo. For vegans, this substitute seems to check all the boxes.
Best Foods
Best Foods is a mayonnaise brand that you have probably seen stacked up on your local grocery store shelves. Best Foods sells over 15 types of mayo, and what stands out to me in general is that the ingredient lists are straightforward. There isn't a large amount of saturated fat, and most have very little (if any) sugar listed on the nutrition panel.
Best Foods sells a variety of flavored mayo dressings, and in terms of regular mayo, there's still a good amount of variety. You can choose from Plant Based Mayo Spread & Dressing, Real Mayonnaise, Light Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, Organic Mayonnaise, and Canola Cholesterol Free Mayonnaise Dressing. Each of these are healthy options in their own accord. The Real Mayonnaise and Organic Mayonnaise are made with soybean oil, which has healthy fats and other health benefits due to its vitamin K content. The mayo made with olive oil is an even better choice, as olive oil contains heart-healthy fats and is proven to help with inflammation in the body.
The plant-based option from Best Foods contains canola oil, which has a low amount of saturated fat. Lastly, the light mayo is similar to the regular version, made with soybean oil. This is a great choice for someone who is specifically watching their overall fat intake during the day. The low-fat version only has 3.5 grams of fat per tablespoon, while the regular has 10 grams.
Trader Joe's
If you're a regular shopper at Trader Joe's, you know that it has tons of condiments you can stock your fridge with. You may also know that the store offers many organic options as well as snacks that don't have long ingredient lists. It's definitely a great grocery store to stop by if you're in the market for affordable, health-conscious foods.
Trader Joe's sells one type of mayonnaise, and it's an organic spread that I personally think tastes great. The mayo is made from real, organic whole eggs and egg yolks. The only other ingredients in this mixture are organic soybean oil, water, organic white distilled vinegar, salt, organic lemon juice concentrate, and organic ground mustard. This is an incredibly simple and straightforward ingredient list, and as a nutritionist, that's exactly what I like to see.
Soybean oil is definitely a good choice as it contains unsaturated fats, which have heart-healthy benefits. There is a small amount of saturated fat (the kind that can increase cholesterol) as well as vitamins E and K, which benefit skin and eye health. When it's made organically, that's even better, because it's coming to you in the purest form possible. There aren't any chemicals that are used in the process of expelling the oil from the soybeans. It's also non-GMO — another plus!
Follow Your Heart
Follow Your Heart was founded in 1970, and its mission has always been to provide plant-based foods that are made with high-quality ingredients. It started as a soup, salad, and sandwich shop that sold sandwiches with an "egg free" mayo spread. One day, the company found out that its mayo supplier was a fake — and the spread wasn't actually egg-free! From there, one of the co-founders made it his mission to create an egg-free mayo that actually tasted good. He nearly gave up after many trials, but one day, the magic recipe was created.
Follow Your Heart's Veganaise is made with expeller-pressed canola oil, brown rice syrup, apple cider vinegar, soy protein, sea salt, mustard flour, and lemon juice concentrate. These simple ingredients created a vegan mayonnaise that the customers at the original sandwich shop absolutely loved. Due to its high demand, the founders began to bottle and sell the product.
The company has other versions of the Veganaise that you can buy as well, like Avocado Oil Veganaise, Soy-Free Veganaise, Grapeseed Oil Veganaise, Reduced Fat Veganaise, Organic Veganaise, and Chipotle Veganaise. Personally, I think that the option made with avocado oil is the best option, as avocado oil is one of the healthiest oils that you can consume. One oil we haven't spoken about yet is grapeseed oil, which is another oil with healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins.
BetterBody Foods
With a name like BetterBody Foods, I was hopeful that this was a health-conscious brand. Happily, I was right. Better Body Foods' mission is to enable its customers to live better lives by eating food that is better for them. This is achieved by creating products that have pure, well-made ingredients. There are tons of products that you can buy through BetterBody Foods, like natural sweeteners, oat milks and oat products, oils, and condiments.
Better Body Foods sells Avocado Oil Mayo, which is made with avocado oil, egg yolk, water, distilled white vinegar, coconut palm sugar, lemon juice, salt, ground mustard, garlic powder, and onion powder. In a one-tablespoon serving, there are zero grams of sugar and only 80 milligrams of sodium.
Again, seeing avocado oil is a huge green flag as a nutritionist. That's not to say that other options (like canola or soybean) are unhealthy — it's just that avocado oil will most likely offer more health benefits for you. In avocado oil, there are higher amounts of monounsaturated fats, which is known to aid with inflammation in the body. It also has a low amount of saturated fat, which is the kind that you don't want too much of on a daily basis.
Whole Foods 365
Whole Foods' 365 brand carries an incredibly large range of food products, from delicious snacks to bread products and condiments. If you're shopping at Whole Foods, a price- and health-conscious option is the 365 Organic Mayonnaise. Even though organic products tend to be a bit more expensive than regular products, this one isn't outrageously priced. In my location in New York City, a jar costs around $5.
The Organic Mayonnaise is made with organic expeller pressed canola oil, organic cage-free whole eggs and egg yolks, filtered water, sea salt, organic distilled vinegar, organic mustard, organic lemon juice concentrate, and organic rosemary extract. Overall, all of these ingredients are healthy in my book. What makes them even better is that they are organically made.
Whole Foods 365 also offers a Vegan Mayo, which is made with sunflower seed oil. If you are plant-based, this is still a good option. In a tablespoon serving, there are 10 total grams of fat — and eight of them are monounsaturated fats, which help lower cholesterol in the body. So, whether you want to stick with the organic mayo or opt for the vegan, I think that they are both great health-conscious choices.
Spectrum Organics
Spectrum Organics is mainly known for its organic and natural cooking oils, but it also sells products like vinegar, flax and chia seeds, and mayonnaise. There are five different types of mayonnaise to choose from, and some are quite unique. Starting off with the usual types of mayonnaise, Spectrum Organics sells Organic Mayonnaise with Cage Free Eggs, which has ingredients like soy oil and organic honey. Next, we have Canola Mayonnaise, which has almost the same ingredients and nutrition facts as the regular mayonnaise. Both of these are good options, as they have more unsaturated fats than saturated, no added sugar, and under 100 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon.
There is also Organic Mayonnaise with Olive Oil, which I think is one of the best options. This is because olive oil is considered to be nutritionally a healthier oil, due to its higher amounts of monounsaturated fats (a very heart-healthy fat) and antioxidants. Another interesting mayonnaise that Spectrum Organics sells is the Organic Omega-3 Mayonnaise with Flax Oil. This is the first mayo that I've personally seen with flax oil, and I'm happy to see it. Flax oil is great because it contains omega-3s, which are known to offer anti-inflammatory benefits, aid in heart and brain health, and promote regularity in the digestive system.
Duke's
Another brand commonly seen on grocery shelves is Duke's. Many people are incredibly loyal to only buying Duke's Mayonnaise – and if you're one of those people, I have good news. This brand offers a completely straightforward ingredient list that stands out among other popular brands. Duke's Real Mayonnaise (the original recipe) contains soybean oil, eggs, water, distilled vinegar, salt, paprika and natural flavors. In a tablespoon serving, there are only 10 grams of fat, eight of which are unsaturated — giving you a nice serving of healthy fats. There's also only 70 milligrams of sodium (a lower amount compared to some other brands) and zero grams of sugar.
For other mayo options, Duke's offers a Light Mayonnaise with Olive Oil. This product is beneficial for someone looking to lower their fat intake, as it only has five grams of fat in a one-tablespoon serving. Of those grams, four come from heart-healthy fats. Lastly, there is Duke's Plant Based Mayo, which has a fairly comparable nutrition and ingredient list to Duke's Real Mayonnaise. They both contain soybean oil, healthy fats, and no sugar. There are a few more ingredients in the plant-based version (in order to replace the use of eggs), but it still isn't a completely extraneous list.
Methodology
I used my experience as a nutritionist to decipher the nutrition labels and ingredient lists amongst many mayonnaise brands on the market. When deciding which brands that I deemed healthy, I focused on a few key things. First, I looked at what type of oil was used in the recipe. If the oils contained less than two grams of saturated fat in a serving and offered unsaturated fat as the main source, I was a fan.
Next, I only chose brands that had zero grams of added sugar and had sodium levels below 100 milligrams per serving. Sugar and sodium, even in small amounts, can add up during the day. If you can make small changes that have less of these items, like in your condiments, you can improve your overall health. Lastly, I looked at the list of ingredients in each brand. I made sure that the ingredients were clear and straightforward, and didn't include any brands that had long lists of unnecessary ingredients.