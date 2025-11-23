The Unexpected Baking Ingredient Alex Guarnaschelli Adds To Pot Roast

Alex Guarnaschelli knows how to amp up a home cooked meal. She's taught us how to make tomatoes more flavorful and mix meatballs for the most tender results. She's also shared hacks for pancakes, garlic bread, and even healthy spinach side dishes. And if you're a fan of pot roast, well she's got a trick for that too: Add a little brown sugar.

Guarnaschelli shared the tip during an appearance on the Live With Kelly and Mark show a few years ago (back when it was Live with Kelly and Ryan), where she explained that brown sugar can add an extra layer to a classic pot roast by giving it just a touch of sweetness. She said during the appearance, "Just a little brown sugar doesn't make it super sweet, it just picks up on the brown notes from the meat." She stirs in the brown sugar after she's seared the meat in the pan and has started to brown her vegetables. She uses a ¼ cup for a three to four pound chuck roast, and adds in some red wine vinegar at the same time.