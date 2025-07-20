Alex Guarnaschelli Uses A Bizarre Tomato Trick To Make Them Sweeter And Brighter
Tomatoes are an anchor ingredient for countless dishes across all cuisines. From traditional Italian tomato sauce to Tunisian shakshuka to a fresh pico de gallo, tomatoes can carry all sorts of complex flavors and can transform in texture. Italian American chef and television personality, Alex Guarnaschelli, knows a thing or two about a tasty tomato dish. The "Chopped" judge and six-time cookbook author is — lucky for us — forthcoming with her favorite dishes, cooking tips, and recipes, one of which is her slow-roasted tomatoes. When going to recreate the recipe, you may pause at the addition of powdered sugar. But, adding powdered sugar to tomatoes is actually a popular chef's trick.
During a cooking demonstration for the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend in Vail, Colorado, in 2018, Guarnaschelli dished out the peculiar insider tomato secret. She explained, per Vail Daily, "Powdered sugar contains cornstarch, which reacts with the pectin in tomatoes to bring out the color and adds sweetness at the same time." In a recipe for slow-roasted tomatoes shared on Guarnaschelli's website, powdered sugar, salt, pepper, and olive oil are whisked together and then drizzled evenly over a sheet pan of halved tomatoes (she uses Roma but says any tomato will work). The resulting dish is a wonderfully simple and delicious side that makes tomatoes the star rather than a supporting character.
Tomatoes and sugar are the controversial it couple of the culinary world
There has long been debate over whether or not sugar belongs in a tomato sauce. Tomatoes naturally bring a lot of acidity to anything they're added to, and sugar can help balance that out. But, then again, sugar is a strong ingredient that can quickly take your labored-over sauce over the line of sweetness. Chef Bobby Flay has weighed in on the debate, sharing that he does indeed put a little bit of sugar in his tomato sauce, with an emphasis on the "little bit" part. And Flay's Food Network co-star, Guarnaschelli, is also a proponent of sugar in tomato sauce, incorporating it into her marinara sauce recipe that was passed down from her mother.
The faint sweetness that powdered sugar brings to any tomato dish, whether they're being roasted, stewed, or anything in between, is welcome when not overdone. Powdered sugar is just corn starch and finely ground granulated sugar, and making it at home is easier than you might have thought. The cornstarch prevents clumping in the sugar and, as it turns out, also makes it the perfect addition to your favorite tomato dish. So, next time you're preparing tomatoes, take a page from Alex Guarnaschelli's book and sprinkle a bit of powdered sugar in for extra sweetness and brighter colors.