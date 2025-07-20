Alex Guarnaschelli Uses A Bizarre Tomato Trick To Make Them Sweeter And Brighter

Tomatoes are an anchor ingredient for countless dishes across all cuisines. From traditional Italian tomato sauce to Tunisian shakshuka to a fresh pico de gallo, tomatoes can carry all sorts of complex flavors and can transform in texture. Italian American chef and television personality, Alex Guarnaschelli, knows a thing or two about a tasty tomato dish. The "Chopped" judge and six-time cookbook author is — lucky for us — forthcoming with her favorite dishes, cooking tips, and recipes, one of which is her slow-roasted tomatoes. When going to recreate the recipe, you may pause at the addition of powdered sugar. But, adding powdered sugar to tomatoes is actually a popular chef's trick.

During a cooking demonstration for the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend in Vail, Colorado, in 2018, Guarnaschelli dished out the peculiar insider tomato secret. She explained, per Vail Daily, "Powdered sugar contains cornstarch, which reacts with the pectin in tomatoes to bring out the color and adds sweetness at the same time." In a recipe for slow-roasted tomatoes shared on Guarnaschelli's website, powdered sugar, salt, pepper, and olive oil are whisked together and then drizzled evenly over a sheet pan of halved tomatoes (she uses Roma but says any tomato will work). The resulting dish is a wonderfully simple and delicious side that makes tomatoes the star rather than a supporting character.