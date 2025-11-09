How Alex Guarnaschelli Makes A Healthy Spinach Side Dish In Just 30 Seconds

Spinach might be one of the best vegetables you can buy. It's cheap, versatile, and it's packed with essential vitamins and minerals, like iron, folate, and Vitamin K. It also soaks up a lot of flavor, and if you follow Alex Guarnaschelli's guidance, you can use it to whip up a delicious, healthy side dish in just 30 seconds.

The celebrity chef shared her hack for unlocking all of the benefits spinach has to offer in a TikTok video, saying, "I like spinach a lot. It's very fibrous, but in order to fully benefit from the nutrients, you actually are better off wilting it slightly instead of eating it raw."

The guidance on this is mixed, but researchers do have reason to believe that it's easier for us to absorb calcium and iron from cooked spinach. The most important thing is that you actually eat it, and variety is always key, so if you want to make the most of that big bag of spinach, take on Guarnaschelli's advice and get that pan out.