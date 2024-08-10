Don't Let That Bag Of Spinach Go To Waste. Use It In Quesadillas Instead

We've all been there: It's the end of the week, and you just discovered the unopened bag of spinach you bought days ago sulking in the back of the fridge. Spinach notoriously goes bad quickly due to its high water content, which means there's no time to waste if you're planning to eat it raw. However, if it's beginning to go bad, you don't need to waste the entire bag. As long as it's not slimy and completely rancid, there's a whole new life for it once it's sautéed and placed inside a veggie-forward quesadilla.

Whether or not your spinach has begun to wilt or is still fresh doesn't really matter. In any case, sautéed spinach is an ideal addition for those looking to up their quesadilla game. Not only does spinach add some health factors, like iron and potassium, but it also adds a unique flavor and texture to what might typically be a quick and simple dish. If your everyday quesadilla features just tortillas and cheese, it might not feel like a full meal, but adding spinach or other vegetables will help with that. And if you're aiming to be more waste-free in the kitchen, utilizing even the saddest of spinach leaves is a great way to repurpose kitchen scraps to reduce food waste, leaving you feeling full while also being environmentally friendly.