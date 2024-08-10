Don't Let That Bag Of Spinach Go To Waste. Use It In Quesadillas Instead
We've all been there: It's the end of the week, and you just discovered the unopened bag of spinach you bought days ago sulking in the back of the fridge. Spinach notoriously goes bad quickly due to its high water content, which means there's no time to waste if you're planning to eat it raw. However, if it's beginning to go bad, you don't need to waste the entire bag. As long as it's not slimy and completely rancid, there's a whole new life for it once it's sautéed and placed inside a veggie-forward quesadilla.
Whether or not your spinach has begun to wilt or is still fresh doesn't really matter. In any case, sautéed spinach is an ideal addition for those looking to up their quesadilla game. Not only does spinach add some health factors, like iron and potassium, but it also adds a unique flavor and texture to what might typically be a quick and simple dish. If your everyday quesadilla features just tortillas and cheese, it might not feel like a full meal, but adding spinach or other vegetables will help with that. And if you're aiming to be more waste-free in the kitchen, utilizing even the saddest of spinach leaves is a great way to repurpose kitchen scraps to reduce food waste, leaving you feeling full while also being environmentally friendly.
How to assemble a spinach quesadilla
It's no secret that spinach goes well with cheese. Some of the most iconic recipes involving the vegetable, like classic creamed spinach and traditional spanakopita, feature a variety of cheeses, each of which beautifully complement the leafy green. Adding spinach to a quesadilla is no different. Traditionally, quesadillas are made with Oaxaca or chihuahua cheeses, but if all you've got at home is Monterey Jack or cheddar, that's okay too. You can also get creative and try using feta or even Brie. Both are equally meltable and allow for a subtle but noticeable difference in flavor.
Once you've decided on a cheese, prepare the rest of your ingredients to assemble the quesadilla. If you're on the go and don't have time to stand over the stove flipping each one, try making sheet-pan quesadillas in the oven. This recipe calls for sautéed spinach, peppers, and onions, which each add a burst of color to your quesadilla. For a bit of extra protein, add shredded chicken or another meat of your choice. And to dip, whip up a batch of fire-roasted salsa for a spicy, garlicky kick that pairs excellently with the iconic green.