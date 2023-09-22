The Meatball Mixing Hack You Should Be Using, According To Alex Guarnaschelli - Exclusive

When making meatballs, many people focus on the spices or the kind of meat, but Alex Guarnaschelli says you should focus on how you are mixing. In her new book "Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods," written with her daughter Ava Clark, Guarnaschelli details a mixing strategy that can be used to keep your meatballs moist and tender. We spoke to Guarnaschelli in an exclusive interview to find out more about this technique and why it works.

When mixing, Guarnashcelli says to spread your meat across the bottom and sides of the pan and then sprinkle your seasoning over the meat. Then, gently mix until just combined. She explains that ground meat has already been through a lot. "The meat's been cut and then ground," she says, "and now you're going to mix it and work it, and that toughens it even more." Overworking the meat is what will result in tough meatballs. Using the spreading method distributes the seasoning with far less chance of overmixing. Plus, as she points out, it is easier: "Less work, better results."