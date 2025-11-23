Swap Your Classic Lasagna For This Creamy White One

When thinking of lasagna, most of us likely picture the classic layered dish with ribbons of red between noodles, cheesy goodness, and other fillings like ground meat or vegetables, with a beautifully browned and bubbling top. While this tomato sauce-based lasagna is prevalent in the United States, there are many other beautiful versions of lasagna, including ones that use no tomatoes at all, like this white lasagna with sausage and ricotta recipe. White lasagna eschews common tomato-based sauces like ragù or bolognese and relies on a white sauce with French origins known as béchamel. Although it's one of the five French mother sauces, béchamel is essential in traditional lasagna. Before you embark on a lasagna-making endeavor, check out our best tips for making a béchamel sauce.

Known as lasagna bianca, white lasagna is different than red lasagna and might actually be more closely related to the original recipe than its tomato-based counterpart. Lasagna has roots in both Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome, where the dish started as layers of pasta sheets with sauce ladled on top before being cooked in broth or baked, and the dish gained popularity in the Middle Ages, where cheese was used between the pasta sheets. Later, in the 1600s, the first written recipe for lasagna came from Naples, Italy, used cheeses like mozzarella to layer before baking, and evolved to include meat and hard-boiled eggs. It isn't until the 1880s that tomatoes make an appearance in lasagna recipes in Naples.