What Makes White Lasagna Different From Red?

Italy is a country of amazing regional culinary diversity, and even within more specific Italian dishes, you can get recipes as different as white and red lasagna. The layered pasta is one of the iconic foods of the Mediterranean country but, in the United States, we tend to think of "traditional" lasagna in one way: the tomato sauce and cheese version, usually with ground meat. But like many dishes we think of as Italian, that's an American version of the dish.

The origins of lasagna go back hundreds and maybe even thousands of years. It's specific birthplace is unclear, with the term being an evolution of either the Latin word "lasanum," which means "cooking pot," or another term for flat bread coming from Greece: "laganum." Whichever gave us the modern term, there is evidence that dishes similar to lasagna were consumed in ancient Rome. One of the oldest surviving cookbooks in the world by the Roman writer Apicius even contains a recipe that layers bread, meat, and cheese.

The modern form of lasagna appeared in the Middle Ages in the region of Emilia-Romagna, and over those hundreds of years, it has evolved into dozens of different local variations, some with red sauce but many without. Not all lasagna would be either white or red, like the Ligurian lasagna alla Genovese, which makes use of the preferred regional sauce: pesto. White lasagna, like red, is mostly classified by the sauce, but there are just as many filling and flavor variations in both.

