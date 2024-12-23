Ricotta Vs Béchamel Sauce: Which One Is More Traditional For Lasagna?

There may be as many variations of lasagna as there are nonnas in Italy, as the recipes all over the world vary greatly from meat-and-tomato-based bolognese fillings to verdant vegan versions. What is universal about lasagna, however, is that it's meant to be a saucy, decadent, layered noodle dish that's comforting down to your very soul. We have useful celebrity chef tips to make the best lasagna, as well as 14 lasagna recipes you'll keep coming back to, but it can be hard to narrow down what version of lasagna is the most traditionally Italian, and whether it should include ricotta or béchamel in its layers. Surprisingly, lasagna originated in Greece, but we have the conquering ancient Romans to thank for the dish's rise to global popularity, as well as the Italians who immigrated to North America in the late 19th century.

We spoke with Matthew Cutolo, a third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn for his insight on the great ricotta vs béchamel debate. When we asked Cutolo which is a more traditional version of lasagna, he began by telling us that the answer "is completely regional and all depends what part of Italy you're in or what part your family comes from." Like many traditional dishes, the ingredients varied based on what was abundant in the area where the dish was made." Cutulo says, "If you're further south, you will see ricotta incorporated into the lasagna more, while if you're further north you will see a béchamel sauce used. These recipes were developed years and years ago based upon the ingredients that were readily available in that region."

