Pat Ricotta With A Paper Towel To Prevent A Runny Lasagna

Classic lasagna, with its layers of pasta, rich sauce, and creamy cheese, is a comforting favorite loved by many. However, there's a common issue that can plague even the most seasoned cooks: A soupy lasagna. While it may seem elusive, achieving a lasagna that's not overly wet is entirely within reach. The hidden culprit behind lasagna soupiness may well be ricotta, which is a common addition both in the U.S. and in the south of Italy. Fortunately, there is a secret to keeping a lasagna with ricotta perfectly layered.

Several factors can contribute to a lasagna recipe turning out excessively wet. These include noodles that haven't been dried enough, watery vegetables or sloppy meat sauce, and the often-overlooked culprit — ricotta cheese. Ricotta cheese, with its creamy texture and mild flavor, is a quintessential ingredient in many lasagna recipes. However, it can also introduce excess moisture if not handled properly. To avoid a runny mess, it's crucial to pat dry the ricotta before incorporating it into your lasagna.

Once your ricotta is sufficiently dry, you can confidently incorporate it into your lasagna without worrying about it turning too watery. The result should be a beautifully layered lasagna with just the right amount of moisture, where each bite is a symphony of flavors and textures.