How A Slice Of Bread Can Help Keep Your Air Fryer Clean

Air fryers are not only capable of cooking crisp food in mere minutes, but they do so without splattering oil all over your kitchen. That excess grease has to go somewhere, though — usually the very bottom of the fryer basket. To help you handle the lake of oil that you dread dealing with after dinner, a slice of stale bread is an unlikely hero.

This maintenance tip to keep your air fryer in top condition is super useful when cooking fatty foods like bacon, fried chicken, or french fries, which exude plenty of grease that drips through the air fryer's grates. It's not only a pain to clean up the mess, but letting it sit inside a high-temperature environment can result in a fire. This is where the bread trick comes in: Put a slice or two underneath the grates, and they'll soak up the excess fat as your food cooks.

This hack not only makes cleanup easier, but reduces the chances of fat spattering, smoking, and igniting inside your fryer. While you could also line the grate with metal foil or parchment paper, this requires extra safety considerations, such as making sure you cook enough food to weigh the liner down and keep it in place. Plus, you'll have to figure out how to dispose of the used cooking oil. Bread is more versatile, and once it has served its purpose, you can just toss it in the trash.