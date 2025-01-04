The Secret Ingredient That Quickly Cleans Stuck-On Food In Your Air Fryer

Air fryers have taken kitchens by storm. They are easy to use, quick to cook food to perfection, and incredibly versatile in terms of what can be prepared in them. The only problem is that you have to clean them afterward. Because these appliances are generally nonstick, scrubbing off stubborn bits of food that get stuck in the basket holes — or the grease that just doesn't want to budge — isn't really an option. So, what's the solution for keeping your air fryer sparkling clean without scratching up the interior? It's a simple secret ingredient that you probably already have in your pantry: baking soda.

Baking soda is a naturally alkaline powder that, when combined with an acidic ingredient, produces carbon dioxide, helping baked goods rise to their full light and fluffy potential. Not to be confused with baking powder, the applications for this kitchen superhero go far beyond uplifting your baked goods — it's also an all-purpose cleaning tool. Baking soda's distinct chemical components grant it the power to clean kitchen utensils by breaking down and absorbing the grease, making it easy to wipe away without using a scourer. To that end, it's incredibly effective for cleaning your air fryer as well.