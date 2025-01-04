The Secret Ingredient That Quickly Cleans Stuck-On Food In Your Air Fryer
Air fryers have taken kitchens by storm. They are easy to use, quick to cook food to perfection, and incredibly versatile in terms of what can be prepared in them. The only problem is that you have to clean them afterward. Because these appliances are generally nonstick, scrubbing off stubborn bits of food that get stuck in the basket holes — or the grease that just doesn't want to budge — isn't really an option. So, what's the solution for keeping your air fryer sparkling clean without scratching up the interior? It's a simple secret ingredient that you probably already have in your pantry: baking soda.
Baking soda is a naturally alkaline powder that, when combined with an acidic ingredient, produces carbon dioxide, helping baked goods rise to their full light and fluffy potential. Not to be confused with baking powder, the applications for this kitchen superhero go far beyond uplifting your baked goods — it's also an all-purpose cleaning tool. Baking soda's distinct chemical components grant it the power to clean kitchen utensils by breaking down and absorbing the grease, making it easy to wipe away without using a scourer. To that end, it's incredibly effective for cleaning your air fryer as well.
Give your air fryer a new lease on life
To clean your air fryer, sprinkle in two tablespoons of baking soda (depending on the size of your appliance) over the bottom of the frying basket with the crisper plate still inside. Cover the entire base. Next, squirt liquid dishwashing soap over your baking soda, followed by boiling water — you want to pour in enough to submerge the dirty areas. The baking soda and dishwashing liquid will mix, creating a fizzing reaction that loosens the dirt and grease. Let that sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse out all the dirty water. Give the air fryer another squirt of dishwashing soap and, with warm water, gently wipe off any remaining bits of grime with the soft side of a sponge.
If you want to enhance the cleaning capabilities of this mixture, add a tablespoon of vinegar to the solution after the baking soda and dishwashing liquid have sat in the air fryer for 5 minutes. Let the bulked-up solution rest for another 5 minutes before rinsing. Then, wipe off any remaining bits with the soap as before. If the aroma is too strong or acidic for you, replace the vinegar with lemon juice, which is well-known for removing tough stains. Add the lemon juice in place of the vinegar and allow the mixture to marinate for 10 minutes. Since lemon juice is a natural deodorizer, you'll be left with a lovely fresh scent in your air fryer while the cleaning magic occurs.