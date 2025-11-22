Louisiana Locals Love This Hidden-Gem Dive Bar, Known For Its Christmas Lights
Stepping into a dive bar can become either a disastrous choice better forgotten or a platform for an evening you never want to forget. This gamble is part of the appeal of such establishments. Whether you're looking for no-frills booze or a cheap pint to wash away the day, some of the best dive bars in every state offer the drinks and the ambiance that contribute to stories you might want to retell. At Snake and Jake's, a bar in uptown New Orleans, alcohol is served with not only lore but also Christmas lights. "Definitely a neighborhood spot that you could easily miss if you weren't looking for it," explained a customer on Google.
Since 1994, owner Dave Clements has made sure Snake and Jake's opens at 7 p.m. every day, particularly on Christmas. The advertised Christmas club lounge has seen the likes of Anthony Bourdain, George Clooney, and Trent Reznor beneath its tin-metal roof, and plenty of cans of Schlitz have been cracked open. Though you may not come here to order certain cocktails, chilly beers and shots are reliable choices. "Quintessential dive bar. When I say that, I mean that this is the most 'diviest' dive bar that I have ever walked into in my entire life. And, they want you to feel that," wrote one visitor on Google.
A night to remember or one to forget
Stories surrounding patrons' experiences have contributed to the fame of this humble establishment. One visitor recalled watching a customer down King Cake, while others shared encounters with various creatures who made homes in the ceiling. "You really have to have a certain sense of humor about life to put up with some of the stuff that goes on in here," Clements admitted in Vice. "Some people would probably love to get rid of it — people in the neighborhood — but there's just nothing else like it."
Though Snake and Jake's opens at an expected hour, drinks are flowing until the morning, sometimes until 7 a.m. or later. One netizen explained this is the kind of spot you end up at the tail end of an evening. "Saw the sun rise many a drunken morning outside this bar," wrote a YouTube user. "Never before midnight is the key to this bar," added another. Don't expect food to be served at Snake and Jake's, but you'll have booze, music, conversation, and plenty of laughs to replay the next day — if you can remember. "Had a friend lose their ID after a night at Snake and Jake's," confessed a Redditor. "They found it in the sofa 2+ years later." For those who want to take memories from the bar that can't be lost, there is plenty of merch, including magnets, patches, trucker caps, tank tops, and shirts to help preserve the experience.