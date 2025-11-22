Louisiana Locals Love This Hidden-Gem Dive Bar, Known For Its Christmas Lights

Stepping into a dive bar can become either a disastrous choice better forgotten or a platform for an evening you never want to forget. This gamble is part of the appeal of such establishments. Whether you're looking for no-frills booze or a cheap pint to wash away the day, some of the best dive bars in every state offer the drinks and the ambiance that contribute to stories you might want to retell. At Snake and Jake's, a bar in uptown New Orleans, alcohol is served with not only lore but also Christmas lights. "Definitely a neighborhood spot that you could easily miss if you weren't looking for it," explained a customer on Google.

Since 1994, owner Dave Clements has made sure Snake and Jake's opens at 7 p.m. every day, particularly on Christmas. The advertised Christmas club lounge has seen the likes of Anthony Bourdain, George Clooney, and Trent Reznor beneath its tin-metal roof, and plenty of cans of Schlitz have been cracked open. Though you may not come here to order certain cocktails, chilly beers and shots are reliable choices. "Quintessential dive bar. When I say that, I mean that this is the most 'diviest' dive bar that I have ever walked into in my entire life. And, they want you to feel that," wrote one visitor on Google.