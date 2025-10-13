The Best Dive Bar In Every US State

Dive bars are the ultimate modern contradiction. The whole idea of a dive bar is that it should be unappealing, maybe vulgar, crass, and downright unpleasant for everyone except a few die-hard loyalists who keep it in business. Usually dirt cheap, it should be dark, dirty, and dingy. The counters should be sticky, the bathrooms should have broken tile, and the location should be somewhere that has never seen the light of day.

Yet those are also the elements that make dive bars far from unappealing, as long as they come with a welcoming spirit for all. As such, dive bars are difficult to define and seem to occupy a unique place in the American imagination, existing at the intersection of grit, comfort, and somehow, trendiness — despite the fact that they usually abhor trends. Unlike polished cocktail lounges, dives are unapologetically unpretentious, which may be the crux of the matter: Dive bars, in all their diversity, don't try to be something they're not. They are honest and true. To what? Who knows. Who cares? Whatever the case, every single state has one, and we're here to tell you where to find the best dive bar in all 50. Here are our picks based on customer reviews, professional reviews, and some personal experience.