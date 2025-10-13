The Best Dive Bar In Every US State
Dive bars are the ultimate modern contradiction. The whole idea of a dive bar is that it should be unappealing, maybe vulgar, crass, and downright unpleasant for everyone except a few die-hard loyalists who keep it in business. Usually dirt cheap, it should be dark, dirty, and dingy. The counters should be sticky, the bathrooms should have broken tile, and the location should be somewhere that has never seen the light of day.
Yet those are also the elements that make dive bars far from unappealing, as long as they come with a welcoming spirit for all. As such, dive bars are difficult to define and seem to occupy a unique place in the American imagination, existing at the intersection of grit, comfort, and somehow, trendiness — despite the fact that they usually abhor trends. Unlike polished cocktail lounges, dives are unapologetically unpretentious, which may be the crux of the matter: Dive bars, in all their diversity, don't try to be something they're not. They are honest and true. To what? Who knows. Who cares? Whatever the case, every single state has one, and we're here to tell you where to find the best dive bar in all 50. Here are our picks based on customer reviews, professional reviews, and some personal experience.
Alabama: Callaghan's Irish Social Club
It may seem antithetical for a dive bar to go above and beyond with anything. In this case, by hosting rising music stars or including genuinely good food on the menu. But as long as the ambiance remains relaxed and unpretentious, and the counters are sticky, Callaghan's meets the basic criteria to be considered a dive bar. Indeed, it was named the best dive bar in Alabama by Huckberry and is widely praised in the Montgomery Advertiser.
(251) 433-9374
916 Charleston St, Mobile, AL 36604
Alaska: The Salty Dawg Saloon
This iconic bar in Homer looks like something out of a movie about old-timey fishermen and rough seas. That may be because the building was constructed in 1897, before Alaska even became a U.S. state. It also served as a post office, schoolhouse, and more before becoming a bar in 1957. Today, locals and visitors alike love the cozy atmosphere and unique decor; every inch of the interior walls is covered in outlandish decorations, most of which are dollar bills that are eventually donated to charity.
(907) 235-6718
4380 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603
Arizona: Yucca Tap Room
Dive bars aren't typically supposed to have great music or a wide range of beers on tap, but Yucca Tap Room does. Why are we counting it as a dive bar? Because of its location in a bare-bones strip mall with no access to natural light. Criteria aside, local and nationwide media have deemed this one of the best dive bars in Arizona, while Google reviews consistently give it top ratings for the music, the atmosphere, the drinks, and the pinball machines.
(480) 967-4777
29 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Arkansas: White Water Tavern
This historic place in Little Rock embodies the quintessential elements of a dive bar: It's an unassuming shack, it sits across from an empty lot, it burned down three times, and the interior walls are covered in all sorts of disjointed, seemingly unrelated oddments. These elements, in themselves, make this a top dive bar, but it also hosts talented musicians and is known for being a community fixture where people celebrate both weddings and funerals.
(501) 375-8400
2500 W 7th St, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Tiki-Ti
So many people agree that this is the best dive bar in California — a state that no doubt boasts many great dive bars — that it appears in the majority of publications that rank dive bars. This is despite the fact that the bar can only seat a little more than 20 people on any given night (or maybe that's the very source of its charm). Aside from that, the drinks are strong and tasty, while Google reviewers say the atmosphere is unique and the bar is so good they're even willing to wait in line to enter.
(323) 669-9381
4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Colorado: Nob Hill Inn
A true dive bar that has been going strong, and sometimes not so strong, since the late 1960s, Nob Hill Inn has seen it all. From Bob Dylan gracing its barstools to prodigal sons throwing it all away, this spot is now a favorite local joint where folks can gather for a cheap drink and a friendly chat. It's an atmosphere that, according to visitors writing Google reviews, makes this the best dive bar in Colorado.
(303) 860-7557
420 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Connecticut: The Elm Cafe
When Chaz and AJ in the Morning, a morning radio show out of Milford, Connecticut, endeavored to find the best dive bar in the state, they did not expect a little unassuming place in Branford to come up again and again. Yet several callers into the show mentioned The Elm Cafe, a little gem of a place that Google reviews widely praise as the best bar in Connecticut for its warm and inviting atmosphere, cheap drinks, and occasional live music.
(203) 488-9206
445 Main St, Branford, CT 06405
Delaware: Murph's Irish Pub
Murph's Irish Pub might sound like a run-of-the-mill Irish joint — the kind that you see all over the world, from Paris to Hong Kong. Yet Murph's is nothing like that. It has the comforting and friendly feel of a neighborhood bar, and between the office-style ceiling, green walls, and neon beer signs, there is nothing about this place that tries to be anything more than a simple drinking establishment. Indeed, that, and the old-school pool tables, seem to be why many Google reviews point to this being the best dive bar in the state.
(302) 384-7773
401 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809
Florida: Mac's Club Deuce
This unpretentious place is a haven from the surrounding glitz and kitsch of Miami Beach. Over the 50 or so years that it has been in business, it has attracted the likes of Anthony Bourdain and the crew of "Miami Vice," who filmed an episode there in the '80s. Not only that, but it is widely regarded as the best dive bar not just in Florida, but in the whole country. It's a place that has somehow preserved the true grit of old Miami.
(305) 531-6200
222 14th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Georgia: The Righteous Room
One way to gauge whether an Italian restaurant is good is to determine whether Italians are eating there. And one way to find a good dive bar is to figure out where all the other bartenders go for a drink after work. If you happen to be in Atlanta, the answer to the latter question is The Righteous Room, an unassuming place where you can get a cheap beer and a good grilled cheese sandwich. But what makes this the best, according to Google reviews, is the cool atmosphere, welcoming vibe, odd decor, and excellent service.
(404) 874-0939
1051 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: 8 Fat Fat 8 Bar and Grille
This dive bar is so great, they named it twice. In fact, number eight is a lucky number in Chinese lore, and this dive bar seems to be pretty lucky, too. It opened in the late 1980s and is still going strong, serving very good Chinese food and somehow remaining a dive bar even though it has escargot on the menu. Google reviewers love this bar above all others for this reason and more, including the atmosphere, the service, and the reasonable prices.
(808) 596-2779
1327 S Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Suds Tavern
The decor is dated, and it looks like a dud on the outside, but hey, those are also the hallmarks of a good dive bar. And that is exactly what Suds Tavern is. Google reviewers praise this place for its cheap drinks — including $1 beer nights — sporty atmosphere, and great service.
(208) 345-9656
1024 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Sovereign Liquors
This place has all the best elements of a dive bar and none of the pitfalls. It is decorated with little else but TV screens, has a jukebox with handwritten signs, the atmosphere is friendly, and it hosts occasional live music, which almost no one pays attention to. The place shows that charm is something you're born with rather than acquired, and Sovereign Liquors has it in spades, making this the top dive bar in Illinois.
(773) 274-0057
6202 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Indiana: Dugout Bar
Dive bars are not known for having good cocktails, but when they do, it's a definite perk. Other perks offered by the Dugout Bar include being a long-standing institution (since 1954), having cheap draft beers, playing sports on TV, and offering a great gathering spot for neighborhood friends. Google reviewers say this is a top bar for all of that and the friendly, laid-back atmosphere.
(317) 916-1514
621 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Iowa: The Fox Head Tavern
Yes, there may be a few too many hipsters, and yes, the only red wine available may be chilling in the fridge, but this dive bar in Iowa City lives at the intersection of the shabby and the literary — a bookish shabby-chic, if you will. The building itself is rickety and bland, but it has seen quite a few literary greats pass through, including Kurt Vonnegut and Hunter S. Thompson. The literary star power alone makes this the best dive bar in Iowa, if you're into that.
(319) 351-9824
402 E Market St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Kansas: Chicago's
When a dive bar offers a laid-back, friendly atmosphere, quirky decor like signed dollar bills on the wall, plus a good cocktail and beer selection, you know you're dealing with the best dive bar a state can offer. This is the case with Chicago's, in Kansas City, Kansas. Go for the party vibe in the main room or the low-key atmosphere in the back.
(913) 281-9744
534 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Kentucky: Larry's
Dive bars are not usually known for their activism, but they are known for their community spirit. Larry's seems to embody this idea as it helps revive the neighborhood after years of neglect. Larry's is an unpretentious spot that serves great hot dogs, beloved by reviewers, and is working hard to invest in the community and bring peace, good food, and good drink to local folks. There is hardly a higher calling than that.
(859) 360-1007
536 W 9th St, Covington, KY 41011
Louisiana: Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge
There are dive bars, and then there's a step below a dive bar, where you barely even have a structure. You might not even know it's there. This is the case with Snake and Jake's, which has been described as Christmas lights surrounding a shack. But this spot is still a cut above all the rest, especially if you like to watch the sun rise, since the bar closes at 7 a.m. Indeed, Google reviewers especially love the magical Christmas lights and the fact that this dog-friendly place is a charming local haunt.
(504) 861-2802
7612 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Ruski's Tavern
One of the fun things about dive bars is that they are incredibly diverse. Take Ruski's Tavern, for one, which is known for serving an exceptional breakfast and great burgers — not a very divey thing. Yet in other ways, Ruski's is a classic example of the genre. The decor is simple, with a few oddities here and there, and the neighborhood feel is real, which helps make it the best dive bar in Maine.
(207) 774-7604
212 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Mt. Royal Tavern
This dive bar is so beloved among locals in Baltimore that it has even earned a few nicknames, including the MRT and Dirt Church. The atmosphere is friendly and welcomes all, from townies to art students from the nearby art college. Google reviewers especially love this place for its quintessentially divey nature, making it perhaps the best example of such a bar in the state of Maryland.
(410) 669-6686
1204 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Massachusetts: Eddie C's
Eddie C's embodies everything one might expect from a dive bar, including a cash-only rule, a jukebox that's practically an antique, cheap but strong drinks, and of course, sticky floors. But what makes it stand out, according to Google reviewers, is its friendly vibe that is welcoming to all and its great location.
(617) 567-9395
34 Maverick Square, Boston, MA 02128
Michigan: Abick's Bar
Dive bars don't have to be old to exude charm, but it helps, especially in the case of Abick's Bar, which has been open since 1907 and boasts a cash register that looks straight out of that era. This element contributes to one of the best parts about this bar: its inner beauty. That is not a philosophical musing. It is widely seen as the best dive bar in Michigan, in part because of its attractive interior adorned with stained glass features and ornate ceilings.
(313) 894-9329
3500 Gilbert St, Detroit, MI 48210
Minnesota: Dusty's Bar
Dusty's may be small, to the point where getting to the bathroom on busy nights might feel more like a trek than a short walk. But patrons love it for its live music, cozy and warm vibe, and its homemade dagos, sandwiches made with pulled pork and cheese.
(612) 378-9831
1319 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Red's
Clarksdale is widely known as the birthplace of blues, so it's only natural for the next dive bar in town to feature Bblues prominently. And Red's does so expertly, with Google reviewers widely praising its music scene. Other reasons patrons love this place include pretty much anything you can think of in a dive bar: relaxed atmosphere, cool vibe, nice people, intriguing decor, good service, and cold beer.
398 Sunflower Ave, Clarksdale, MS 38614
Missouri: Chez Charlie
This unassuming spot has been around since 1968 and hasn't changed much since then. The jukebox is still going full force, and the signage outside remains as spare as can be. But these are only some of the charms of the place, which patrons seem to love precisely because it appears to be untouched by the outside world.
(816) 753-9247
3809 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Montana: Haufbrau House
This Bozeman institution has been around since 1961, serving college students beer and burgers along with a good dose of live music ever since. It's the kind of place where everybody knows your name, which is great if you're into that. Nowadays, Google reviewers especially like the bar food, the relaxed atmosphere, the good drinks, the live music, and the affordable prices.
(406) 587-4931
22 S 8th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: The Homy Inn
In true dive bar fashion, the name of this institution transformed from the Homey Inn — to highlight its comforts — to the Homy Inn once it became clear that the first option didn't fit on the electric sign. This only served to make the place, which has been running since 1956, even more charming. Indeed, patrons seem to love the history, along with the beer, peanuts, and of course, the Champagne on tap.
(402) 554-5815
1510 N Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: Double Down Saloon
If you're looking for a dive bar that serves drinks with profane names, you won't do better than the Double Down Saloon and its Ass Juice shot, which is supposedly a mixture of whatever drinks have spilled onto the bartop over the course of an evening. Other highlights that serve to make this the top dive bar in Nevada include the bacon martini, a 12-hour happy hour, and live music.
(702) 791-5775
4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
New Hampshire: Stumble Inn
The dad joke nature of this spot gives it a true dive bar charm in and of itself. But according to local chatter, people love it especially for its live music, cheap drinks, and good food. Google reviewers have also widely praised it for its good service and friendly clientele.
(603) 432-3210
20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053
New Jersey: Hudson House
If a dive bar only accepts cash and doesn't have a website, you know it's the real deal. This is the case with Hudson House in Beach Haven, where patrons flock mainly for its 1950s shuffleboard table, and the drinks, of course. People seem to love it for its authentic neighborhood feel, while Google reviewers also praise it for the fun atmosphere and casual games.
(609) 492-9616
19 E 13th St, Beach Haven, NJ 08008
New Mexico: The Matador
The location of this dive bar can't be beaten. Right in the heart of Santa Fe, a beautiful city in its own right, The Matador is just a few steps away from the main drag but still feels like an edge-of-town sort of place. It means you can let the cheap drinks flow and be as loud as you want, which are qualities many Google reviewers and Reddit users also tend to appreciate.
116 W San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: International Bar
This is the kind of place you end up stumbling into toward the end of a great night of catching up with friends, ultimately making the night even greater. The atmosphere is laid-back yet infused with a feeling that anything can happen. It is smack in the middle of the East Village, where anything can and does happen. Google reviewers especially like it for its old-school New York rough-and-tumble charm.
(212) 777-1643
102 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009
North Carolina: Burger Bar
Don't come to this spot if you're looking for a burger, as you won't find any. But as long as we're clear on that, Burger Bar is widely believed to be the best dive bar in North Carolina because it helps locals run away from the bustle of touristy Asheville, though we suspect this aspect of its greatness won't last. Google reviewers also praise it for its cheap drinks and cool atmosphere born of its gritty character and off-the-beaten-track location.
(828) 424-7600
1 Craven St, Asheville, NC 28806
North Dakota: The Empire Tavern
The Empire Tavern in Fargo has been around since the 1930s. It was one of the first restaurants in town to apply for a liquor license after the end of Prohibition. An update in 1964 didn't stop the alcohol from flowing, but it did seem to keep the place frozen in time, as things don't appear to have changed much since then. But this is one of the reasons so many Google reviewers love the place and consider it the top bar in North Dakota.
(701) 235-4705
424 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Harbor Inn Cafe
Combine a history lesson with your next drink by heading to the Harbor Inn Cafe. The place has been open since the 1890s, when it started hosting salt-of-the-earth (and sea) sailors, dockworkers, and other hard-working folks. Since then, the clientele doesn't seem to have changed much, which is part of the reason people like this place so much, with Google reviewers describing the bartenders as excellent and calling the spot a great place to just hang out.
(216) 241-3232
1219 Main Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Edna's
This dive bar is named after Edna Scott, a larger-than-life personality who infused her vitality into the joint she ran. Now, more than 40 years after its founding, Edna's continues apace, welcoming celebrities like Keith Urban without sacrificing its divey vibe born of its Christmas tree lights and dollar bills tacked to the walls. Google reviewers love the drinks and especially Edna's Lunchbox, a hybrid beer drink.
(405) 840-3339
5137 Classen Cir, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Reel M Inn
Dive bars aren't supposed to have good food, but it certainly can't hurt. Reel M Inn has some of the best fried chicken in Portland, which is served in different combinations and can be paired with various accouterments. But don't worry, the dive vibe is still alive and well in the form of cheap drinks, graffiti, weird fishing equipment, and dinky pool tables. These idiosyncrasies, combined with the chicken, make this the top dive bar in Oregon.
(503) 231-3880
2430 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Dirty Frank's
Part of the beauty of Dirty Frank's, which has been around since 1933, is that it welcomes all sorts, including office workers, artists, and musicians. The rest of the charm can be attributed to the perennial paper snowflakes hanging from the ceiling, the horseshoe bar that facilitates conversation, and the cozy wooden booths. These factors combine to create the perfect storm of dive bars.
(215) 732-5010
347 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Captain Seaweed's Pub
Rhode Island, of cold and foggy New England, has little to do with the Caribbean, but Captain Seaweed's Pub, a dive bar with a tropical pirate vibe, has its place. The tackiness of this gimmick, combined with cheap beers and good folks, makes this a beloved neighborhood bar and the best in the state.
(401) 421-0309
162 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Recovery Room
There's something about the American dive bar that goes hand in hand with PBR (that's Pabst Blue Ribbon, for those new to dive bar culture), and the Recovery Room, in Charleston, happens to be one of the foremost sellers of this cheap but beloved beer in the world. This alone makes the Recovery Room a top dive bar in the state, but what drives the title home is the laid-back and collegiate atmosphere.
(843) 727-0999
685 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Saloon No. 10
Dive bars tend to heavily reflect local culture, so it makes sense that a North Dakota dive should lean toward the saloon vibe. Saloon No. 10, in Deadwood, also stands out for having the largest whiskey collection in the state and the only single-deck blackjack in town. It's also one of the best places to eat and drink in South Dakota's Black Hills. Patrons from all over love the historic atmosphere, complete with the chair where Wild Bill was shot and killed.
(800) 952-9398
657 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee: Santa's Pub
Santa's Pub is one of the best dive bars in Nashville and indeed the whole state, and not just because Tasting Table says so. It has real dive bar street cred as it occupies a double-wide trailer that used to be part of a construction site, and patrons love the karaoke there.
(615) 593-1872
2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204
Texas: Donn's Depot
This bar, housed in an old train station, is almost too cool to be a dive. Between the live music, two-stepping dance lessons, and a visit from Dua Lipa, it may seem a little too sophisticated. But at the same time, you have the paper snowflakes hanging from the ceiling, the sticky floors, and the slew of regulars. This combination of timelessness and innovation seems to make Donn's Depot the best dive bar in Texas.
(512) 478-0336
1600 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Utah: Duffy's Tavern
What people like most about Duffy's is that there's not that much to like, in the sense that it doesn't have any mad thrills or innovative quirks. Rather, it's just a simple, easy place to hang out where you can get cheap beer, good sandwiches, and shoot some pool. All this makes it the top dive bar in Utah, along with the cats that live on the patio out back (okay, maybe it does have one little quirk).
(801) 695-4422
932 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Charlie O's
Charlie O's may have only been in business since 1976, but the building that hosts it has been the site of various bars since at least the days of the Civil War. Indeed, the fighting spirit persists, as the bar has survived fires and floods and who knows how many other plagues. Google reviewers especially like it for its nice people and pool tables.
(802) 223-6820
70 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
Virginia: JV's Restaurant
Live music seems to be what draws most folks to this spot, and what also makes it the best dive bar in the state. But JV's has even more to offer than that. Aside from the usual dive bar stalwarts, like cold beer and comfy booths, JV's also serves great meatloaf and is a pillar of the community, having offered meals to homeless people during the pandemic.
(703) 241-9504
6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042
Washington: Sloop Tavern
Neighborhood residents are especially fond of this nautical-themed dive bar, which serves up fish and chips, cheap beer, a bit of history, and a good veggie burger, despite the fact that this place is, in fact, a dive bar. Google reviewers are especially fond of this place for its cheap drinks and good food.
(206) 782-3330
2830 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: The Empty Glass
If it's a bar and it has stickers all over it, it's probably a dive bar, and in fact, that is how you'd recognize The Empty Glass if you had to go looking for it. The music scene here is highly appreciated, while Google reviewers also revere the place for its friendly atmosphere and cold beers.
(304) 345-3914
410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV 25311
Wisconsin: Wolski's Tavern
This is one of the oldest dive bars in the state, having been owned and operated by the same family since 1908, and comes with a good dose of history and lore. For one, stickers saying "I Closed Wolski's" are a right of passage and can only be earned by staying until the bar's closing at 2 a.m. It all speaks to the friendly atmosphere that people love about this place.
(414) 276-8130
1836 N Pulaski St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Alf's Pub
A lot of people from Wyoming and elsewhere might say that all bars in the state are dive bars. At least that is what many have expressed on social media. But this makes the title of best dive bar in the state all the more prestigious. And the honor goes to Alf's Pub, which Google reviewers love for all the right reasons: good people, good music, and good drinks.
(307) 635-3171
1622 E 19th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
To make these picks, I reviewed hundreds of reviews, social media posts, and write-ups from publications like Huckberry, Thrillist, and local outlets. Bars that consistently earned praise for their atmosphere and loyal following became the top contenders. Google and Yelp reviews helped validate the reputation of each spot among the locals. Historical significance and community presence were also taken into consideration.
Because dive bars aren't easy to define, I also looked at traits like affordability, longevity, wear and tear, and unpretentious charm. I also wanted each bar to truly reflect its state's unique take on the dive bar tradition.