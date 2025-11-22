How To Master The Hardest Part Of Cooking: Getting The Timing Right

Consider the temperature needs of finished items before you begin. For example, a pot of rice can sit finished on the stove for 15 minutes or longer with no problem, whereas a stir fry needs to be served immediately. In this scenario, you can cook stir fry while the rice is cooking, but you want to make sure that by the time your stir fry is finished cooking, the rice is also ready to be served. When formulating your cooking game plan, it can be helpful to work backwards and plan from there. If you know your pasta sauce will need 30 minutes to simmer, you can bring a pot of water to a boil about halfway through, then drop your pasta in when the sauce has about 7-10 minutes left to cook.

Take steak, for example. You already know that you need to let steak rest after cooking, so factor that in when preparing other elements of your dinner. Conversely, it's also smart to remember when foods should be taken out of the refrigerator, especially for items that benefit from warming a little before cooking, like steak. Foods like potatoes or roasted vegetables can always be thrown back into the oven to keep warm or reheat as you finish the rest of the cooking. You'll eventually gain a sense of how long specific foods need to cook for, and how long they can sit out or rest. As you become more comfortable and confident, you'll be able to properly time out cooking various parts of a dish or meal.