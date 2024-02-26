17 Cooking Tips That Translate Perfectly From The Fine Dining Kitchen To Home, According To A Chef

Talk to any number of chefs and you may find that not many of them cook for themselves at home unless they have to. It's not a surprise that the last thing we want to do when we get off work, after cooking for strangers all day, is cook for ourselves. It was something I experienced myself as a professional working in restaurants for many years.

After leaving the industry, I found myself integrating what I had learned in a professional kitchen into my home, which made me a better, quicker, and happier home cook. These habits, mentalities, and ways of working in the kitchen have become second nature and are things that any home cook can adopt into their own practice, whether you solely stick to baking or enjoy working over a grill. Following these tips and incorporating them into your cooking routine at home will help you be a more confident home cook and easily translate into the food you prepare.