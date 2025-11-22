How Long Should You Bake Fresh Carrots For The Perfect Side Dish? Here's The Ideal Time

Carrots are one of the most popular, and versatile, side dishes around. Naturally bright, sweet, and packed with essential vitamins, they're the unsung hero of a the U.K.'s beloved Sunday roast –- but it's not always easy to get them right. If you are planning on baking carrots in the oven, then you need to make sure you're cooking them for the right amount of time. If you take them out too early, they might fail to soften. Likewise, if they end up overcooking, they can dry out and start to burn. The ideal baking time for large garden carrots is about 15 to 30 minutes in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven.

Baby carrots, or carrots that are julienned to a similar size, should be finished sooner, while thicker cuts will lean more toward the 25 to 30 minute mark. To see if your carrots are done, check them at the 15 minute mark and try piercing them with a fork. They should be soft enough for the fork to easily spike them, but not so much that they're mush. If you tossed them in oil or honey, the edges should also be slightly caramelized and the color should have darkened. You'll be able to tell the difference – perfectly roasted carrots will be sweet and have just a little bit of bite, and all they need are two bold seasonings to taste amazing.

The most important thing to remember when you're roasting carrots is to make sure that oven is cranked up. A high heat increases the natural sweetness of the carrots and ensures they crisp up properly. It's also a good idea to try to cut the carrots the same size to make sure they cook evenly. As long as you have those to things figured out, the rest really is up to you.