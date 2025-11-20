How Long Does Bread Last In The Fridge?

When you slice a sliver of fresh-baked sourdough bread, the crackle of the crust is heavenly. It's sad to think it's already started a countdown, but while nothing lasts forever, the fridge can certainly extend its shelf life. Refrigerated loaves can last one to two weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and that's a big improvement on the standard two to four days you get on the kitchen counter.

The science is simple. If you put bread in the fridge, mold growth slows down. Bread generally contains up to 40% water, creating an extremely moist environment. It also has high levels of carbohydrates for mold to feed on; basically, everything that pesky spores need to thrive at room temperature. To avoid this, the USDA recommends setting refrigerators to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, which is cold enough to stunt the growth of many mold varieties.

That said, this hack isn't without its sacrifices. Tasting Table asked Sara Lee for the best way to store bread, and Ernesto Martinez, the brand's R&D senior director, had some telling advice. "While refrigeration can help slow mold growth, it tends to dry bread out faster," he revealed. It sounds like a question of jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire. Clearly, you'll have to polish off that baguette in one sitting. What a shame.