These Are The Types Of Bread That Last The Longest In Your Fridge And Pantry

There's nothing worse than spending money on groceries and realizing they've gone bad before they were up in your meal-planned weekly dinner lineup. Bread, a staple in many households, can be a victim of this unfortunate fate if not stored properly. To avoid the issue, it's worth it to do some research into the type of bread you're buying and how you're keeping it. In general, prepackaged sandwich loaves last the longest due to a nice dose of preservatives. Out of all the homemade or bakery-fresh varieties, sourdough, whole-grain, and enriched breads (like challah or brioche) will keep the best.

Refrigerators are essential for keeping perishable food items from going bad before we get a chance to eat them. Given this knowledge, you might have always assumed the fridge was the best place to store your bread. While it works for veggies and meat, the fridge is a dry environment, which is the opposite of what bread needs. Keeping your bread from going stale requires preserving its moisture; the fridge will dry it right out, so leave those loaves out on the counter. Plastic bags are ideal for soft loaves like sandwich bread, but they'll soften the crust of more rustic loaves. For those, a bread box, paper bag, or a dish towel are better storage options.