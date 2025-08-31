We Asked Sara Lee For The Best Way To Store Bread
It's no question that a good sliced bread can easily elevate any average lunchtime sandwich, but how to store the loaf for optimal freshness isn't always so apparent. Ernesto Martinez, R&D Senior Director at the tried-and-true bread brand Sara Lee, recommends storing your favorite bread "at room temperature in a cool, dry spot like a pantry or bread box." This will ensure the best taste and texture for the entirety of the bread's shelf life.
Staleness can occur if you leave bread sitting out on the counter unwrapped. However, throwing a package of store-bought, bakery, or fresh-baked sourdough in the fridge isn't great, either. "While refrigeration can help slow mold growth, it tends to dry bread out faster," Martinez explains. To maintain freshness and moisture, it's best to instead store bread at room temperature in an airtight container as you work through the loaf. "Be sure to seal the bag tightly after each use to keep air out," the bread expert told Tasting Table.
If you know it will take you or your household a while to finish an entire package of bread, Martinez also recommends storing it in the freezer to prolong its freshness. "Bread can be frozen for up to three months," he adds. To freeze bread, first cover it tightly in Saran Wrap or use airtight freezer bags. "Just remember to wrap it well and thaw it properly to enjoy that just-baked taste anytime," Martinez advises, noting that you can double-wrap bread before you freeze it to avoid freezer burn (another culprit that can lead to dried-out bread).
More tips for the freshest bread
No one wants to bite into a stale slice of rye or multigrain bread. To further prevent this from happening, in addition to room temperature storage and limited exposure to air, it's key to keep bread away from conditions that cause moisture buildup. "Heat and humidity can encourage mold growth," Martinez warns. In short, avoid placing your bread on that sunny counter spot right by the window or on top of the dishwasher, where it could be exposed to steam. "Sometimes the simplest methods are the most effective," Martinez adds. "Keeping bread sealed tightly in its original bag at room temperature is ideal for short-term freshness."
Some breads, like the absolute best white bread, also might naturally be lower in moisture than others, causing them to fare better when left on the counter in an airtight wrap or container. So, if you're dealing with a high-moisture honey wheat bread or a homemade challah and want to extend the freshness, it could be best to wrap it up and store it in the freezer — unless you plan on eating it within the next few days. The good news is, as Martinez noted, bread can be kept seamlessly in the freezer for three months, with minimal impact to the taste and texture. "When you're ready to enjoy it, thaw [it] in the fridge overnight or on a cooling rack to reduce condensation," the expert says. "And for a quick fix, frozen slices can go straight into the toaster!"