There's nothing like walking into a kitchen where the scent of fresh bread wafts in the air. That feeling is only second to devouring freshly baked, warm bread. But if you've miscalculated how much bread you bought at the store or got carried away baking, filling your kitchen with a towering stack of fresh loaves, you know how frustrating it can be to store your precious baked goods. We asked an expert to tell us the best way to wrap bread to keep it fresh in the freezer, and it's simpler than you think.

According to Chef Billy Parisi, owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen in Crown Point, Indiana, the secret to wrapping bread correctly is to store it in an air-tight or vacuum-sealed container, where the bread can keep for up to three months. "You could double wrap the bread if you're going into things like a deep freeze just to provide another layer of protection," says Parisi. "Maybe wrap in parchment then plastic wrap".

The most important part of the process is to ensure that excess moisture and air are completely eliminated. "You don't want to get any ice crystallization [in] them which can mess up the texture and flavor, so make sure they're tightly wrapped or stored," Parisi advises. So next time you have too much bread, make sure to wrap it well and pop it in your freezer to enjoy at a later date.