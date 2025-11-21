Birria-Style Shredded Beef Chimichangas Recipe

If there's one dish that perfectly represents the glorious mashup that is Tex-Mex cuisine, it's these birria-style shredded beef chimichangas. Filled with flavorful slow-cooked beef and melted cheese and fried to crispy perfection, these rolled-up beauties are exactly what you want alongside a cold beer.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these chimichangas take their main flavor notes from traditional birria tacos, which are corn tortillas stuffed with beef that's been cooked low and slow and then pulled to a stringy perfection. But what sets these tacos apart is the consommé that is served alongside them, for a diner's dipping pleasure. These chimichangas take the traditional birria filling and accompanying sauce, but wrap it up in a large flour tortilla, which then, to differ from a burrito, gets fried to perfection.

The result of this crossover is crispy rolled-up packages that explode with flavor as you bite into them, revealing a soft, fragrant, and deeply seasoned shredded beef filling. The wrapping crackles, the meat melts in your mouth, and the cheese punctuates everything with a creamy finish. If that's not the perfect Tex-Mex dish, we truly don't know what is.