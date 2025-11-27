10 Candies Popularized During Wartime

The candy that "melts in your mouth, not in your hand" was invented in 1941 by Forrest Mars Sr., the son of Frank C. Mars, founder of Mars, Inc. After falling out with his father, Mars Sr. relocated to England in 1932 to make Mars bars for British troops. Four years later, when the Spanish Civil War started, he noticed that volunteers from Britain were eating small chocolate candy rations coated in hard sugar shells. At the time, portable refrigeration technology wasn't as widespread, which meant that perishable foods like chocolate were less available during the summer season and generally had a short shelf life on the go. The coating prevented the chocolate from melting, which inspired Mars Sr. to develop his own version.

Mars Sr. partnered with Bruce Murrie, the son of Hershey president William Murrie, to create M&Ms, the name being an acronym for Mars and Murrie. They were initially made with Hershey's chocolate. Having worked with troops in England during wartime, Mars knew that chocolate and sugar would be in short supply after World War II began in 1939, so he gave Murrie a 20% stake in M&Ms and the two sold them exclusively to the U.S. military. The candy was originally packaged in cardboard tubes that included brown, red, orange, yellow, green, and violet coatings. World War II helped popularize M&Ms among soldiers, and later became popular in America after the war ended.