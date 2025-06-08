How The Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bar Got American Troops Through WW2 In The Pacific
Before the onset of World War II, Hershey's was tasked with developing a ration bar that would help sustain soldiers at war. It only made sense that the U.S. Army's Procurement Division would go back to the confectionery company with its next request. This particular invention needed to withstand higher temperatures, provide a necessary energy boost, and taste slightly better than a boiled potato.
Chocolate bars for soldiers were intentionally made not to taste great to discourage soldiers from eating them unless they were in dire need. Made in 1943, Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bar was no exception. The bar was made by hand and packaged in either 1-ounce or 2-ounce servings, wrapped in white and tan papers. The labels were printed with brown ink, except for the red or blue "tropical" written on the label. This certainly wasn't the only culinary invention inspired by the needs of troops, but it remains one of the most fascinating.
A chocolate bar built to last
The name of the chocolate bar itself was intended to reference the fact that these particular candy bars could keep their shape in hot climates. The point was to give those in the military a treat that could be stored in a pocket without losing its form and wouldn't melt while soldiers served in the Pacific Theater. Even after being placed for one hour in a climate of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bar would keep its shape. Ingredients to make the candy bar included sugar, chocolate, nonfat dry milk, cocoa, butter, vanillin — aka artificial vanilla flavoring — and vitamin B. Decades after the war, chocolate bars were also sent into space with astronauts aboard Apollo 15.
By the time World War II concluded, nearly 380 million 2-ounce Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bars were made. Hershey's efforts to assist the military earned the company the honor of receiving the Army-Navy 'E' Production Award in 1942. The company was also gifted a flag that could be strung up above the Hershey chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, and employees received lapels for their service and the important role Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bars played in supporting the troops.