How The Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bar Got American Troops Through WW2 In The Pacific

Before the onset of World War II, Hershey's was tasked with developing a ration bar that would help sustain soldiers at war. It only made sense that the U.S. Army's Procurement Division would go back to the confectionery company with its next request. This particular invention needed to withstand higher temperatures, provide a necessary energy boost, and taste slightly better than a boiled potato.

Chocolate bars for soldiers were intentionally made not to taste great to discourage soldiers from eating them unless they were in dire need. Made in 1943, Hershey's Tropical Chocolate Bar was no exception. The bar was made by hand and packaged in either 1-ounce or 2-ounce servings, wrapped in white and tan papers. The labels were printed with brown ink, except for the red or blue "tropical" written on the label. This certainly wasn't the only culinary invention inspired by the needs of troops, but it remains one of the most fascinating.