The Mind-Blowing Canned Cheese That Boasts A Basically Infinite Shelf Life

A university selling cheese? Thanks to some enterprising academics affiliated with Washington State University, we have Cougar Gold, cheese that is literally packaged in a can. When we mention cheese in a can, we're not talking about the kind of spray cheese you can squirt onto a cracker. Cougar Gold — named after a mashup of the school's mascot and a researcher named Dr. N. S. Golding — is a sharp white cheddar that can last literally forever, as long as it's kept in an unopened can that has been placed in the refrigerator.

This canned cheese is made with a unique culture that sets it apart from other kinds of cheeses. Since tin cans are non-porous containers, researchers had to figure out how aging cheese could be packaged without expanding the containers, or worse — causing an explosion. The creation resulted in a cheese in which the same culture is used to make it today, nearly a century after it first appeared. It's Dr. Golding's special culture, the aged cheese, and the refrigeration that mean it can last basically forever. The cheddar is packaged in large cans, and while some may question the product, plenty of cheese lovers have taken to the socials to rave about the flavorful taste of the sharp, nutty cheese.