It's easy to think of Necco Wafers as just another "old school" candy, and they definitely are that in one sense of the phrase. They've been around a while, gaining particular popularity during World War II — but their mark on history was imprinted much, much earlier. In fact, what's now called the Necco Wafer began its walk of candy fame in 1847, treading across the American story through Civil War, foreign battles, and major milestones of a growing nation. They're still available today, albeit with a brief hiatus, leading to the question: What exactly are these pastel, disc-shaped cuties rolled and stacked inside crinkly wax paper coverings?

Necco Wafers are the brainchild of a Boston pharmacist named Oliver Chase, who invented a lozenge-cutting machine for dispensing circular-shaped medicines. To make them palatable for patients, he cloaking the medicine in "sugar dough" and crunchy texture, setting the stage for the later New England Candy Company and its acronym: Necco. That cutting machine for medical lozenges was one of the country's earliest candy-making machines, and those little wafers still come in the original eight flavors loved for generations: orange, licorice, clove, wintergreen, chocolate, cinnamon, lemon, and lime.

As for taste, it's complicated, as the saying goes. Necco Wafers often fall into "love it or hate it" territory. As a longtime lover of Necco's, I'd describe the consistency as soft-yet-snappy with noticeable chalkiness. Flavors sit prominently on the tongue, made mostly with the original formula from way-back-when. Reportedly, attempted changes in 2009 failed, as Necco candy fans just weren't having it.