Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Are The Tasty Secret To Better Deviled Eggs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nowadays, instant mashed potato brands are a dime a dozen at the grocery store. Simply put, that's because instant mashed potatoes are a staple that you should always have in your pantry, and not just to whip into a creamy side dish either. There are countless alternative uses for instant mashed potatoes that make them a real secret weapon in the kitchen. And one of the most inventive is as a thickener for your next batch of deviled eggs.
Instant mashed potatoes are made out of dehydrated mashed potatoes, so they've already been cooked to starchy perfection before they become the breadcrumb-like flakes you pour out of the packaging. Starch is a well-known thickening agent, making them the perfect solution to runny deviled egg filling. Plus, mashed potatoes and hard-boiled egg yolks have similar textures and complementary rich, savory flavors. So, you'll bolster the texture and flavor of deviled eggs with the help of instant mashed potato flakes. Simply add a teaspoon at a time to your deviled egg filling, stirring until the flakes absorb the liquid and thicken the mixture. If you've added too much mayo or mustard to this simple deviled eggs recipe, potato flakes are an instant fix — no pun intended.
The flakes should blend seamlessly into the filling with a few good stirs. If you've taken time to grate the hard boiled yolks for the creamiest filling, you'll still get that same silky smooth texture. Otherwise, you can always smooth out any lumps by running the filling through a food processor.
More deviled egg tips, tricks, and ingredient pairings
Deviled eggs come in many different variations and can be infused with all kinds of unique and creative flavors. To that effect, you can use flavored instant mashed potatoes to bring novel seasonings to the deviled egg filling in an instant. Idahoan is our favorite instant mashed potato brand, boasting a line of lots of different flavors.
If you want to give deviled eggs a punch of aromatic flavor, try stirring in some Idahoan roasted garlic instant mashed potato flakes. You can even infuse the boiled egg whites themselves with the flavor by boiling the eggs in broth, soup, or wine. Since both potatoes and egg yolks are rich and starchy in flavor and texture, under-seasoning the yolk and potato filling is a big mistake you might make with deviled eggs.
That said, many instant mashed potatoes brands have been pre-salted, so you may want to lay off the salt and go heavy on some other spices instead. A smoky paprika, or dashes of Tabasco sauce, cayenne pepper, and even wasabi paste will bring some much needed spicy heat to deviled egg fillings. You can balance out the heat with tangier additions like lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, or pickle relish. Of course, no deviled egg recipe is complete without garnishes, which bring even more flavor and texture to contrast the delectably creamy filling. Crispy bacon, cold boiled shrimp, fresh jalapeño, pickle slices, and even a sweet Indian chutney are all great options.