Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Are The Tasty Secret To Better Deviled Eggs

Nowadays, instant mashed potato brands are a dime a dozen at the grocery store. Simply put, that's because instant mashed potatoes are a staple that you should always have in your pantry, and not just to whip into a creamy side dish either. There are countless alternative uses for instant mashed potatoes that make them a real secret weapon in the kitchen. And one of the most inventive is as a thickener for your next batch of deviled eggs.

Instant mashed potatoes are made out of dehydrated mashed potatoes, so they've already been cooked to starchy perfection before they become the breadcrumb-like flakes you pour out of the packaging. Starch is a well-known thickening agent, making them the perfect solution to runny deviled egg filling. Plus, mashed potatoes and hard-boiled egg yolks have similar textures and complementary rich, savory flavors. So, you'll bolster the texture and flavor of deviled eggs with the help of instant mashed potato flakes. Simply add a teaspoon at a time to your deviled egg filling, stirring until the flakes absorb the liquid and thicken the mixture. If you've added too much mayo or mustard to this simple deviled eggs recipe, potato flakes are an instant fix — no pun intended.

The flakes should blend seamlessly into the filling with a few good stirs. If you've taken time to grate the hard boiled yolks for the creamiest filling, you'll still get that same silky smooth texture. Otherwise, you can always smooth out any lumps by running the filling through a food processor.