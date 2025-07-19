10 Mistakes You're Making With Deviled Eggs

Perhaps the biggest — and maybe the most egregious — mistake that home cooks make with their deviled eggs is overcooking them. Boiling an egg seems like the easiest task in the world, but in reality, it's one of the most finicky aspects of making the dish. And if you leave those eggs in boiling water for just a bit too long, you may get egg whites that have a grayish tinge to them with a rubbery texture that absolutely does not make for a delicious egg. Our advice? Cover the eggs with water in a pot, then bring the water to boil. Once it comes to a rolling boil, you can then take the eggs off the heat, covering the pot and letting them sit in the hot water for about 10 minutes. After the 10 minutes is up, you can put them in an ice bath to cool them down before finally peeling them.

This trick results in perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs that have a yolk that's firm enough to make a base for the flavorful filling but without rubbery, overcooked whites. Although it may be easier to just boil the eggs until you remember to take them off the heat, being a bit more intentional with your cook times can be the difference between subpar and deeply delicious deviled eggs.