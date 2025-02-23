The Simple Trick For Perfectly Peeled Hard-Boiled Eggs
As easy as it may be to boil eggs for a snack or to add to a dish, the peeling part can be a little tricky. There are many tips to easily peel hard-boiled eggs, including how you should start with the right type of eggs. Countless viral videos will showcase their go-to peeling hacks. Then, there are the kitchen tools, like this Negg egg peeler, that can make it even easier. However, we discovered a simple trick that should make the whole process hassle-free. You might have learned that you should always crack a raw egg on its side to add it to a pan or bowl, but that theory is different for peeling hard-boiled eggs. The trick is to crack the egg at the bottom and peel from there.
To peel an egg as perfectly as possible, you want to catch onto its membrane. When you crack the egg at the bottom, there's a chance that a small air pocket will be there to help you start to peel the shell away and catch onto the membrane. It's also a surefire way to keep all of those small pieces together as you start to peel the rest of the egg.
More tips for hard-boiled eggs and recipes to use them up
Another way to easily peel hard-boiled eggs with a similar method is as follows: Crack the hard-boiled egg at the top and bottom, then gently roll it on a flat surface. This will provide more opportunities for your fingers to cling onto the membrane and peel the egg expertly. Before you get going, there's also a tip to make the tricky part a little easier. You can add a splash of vinegar to the pot of boiling water, and the acidity should soften the shell for an easy peel.
Now, as delicious as hard-boiled eggs are on their own for some, you might want a recipe for those perfectly peeled eggs. There are many ways to use hard-boiled eggs, such as the deviled variety, to let your peeling skills shine. We also love to make a creamy egg salad when we have some extra eggs. Plus, a classic Cobb salad or spruced-up instant ramen are other ways to use hard-boiled eggs in a delicious manner.