The Simple Trick For Perfectly Peeled Hard-Boiled Eggs

As easy as it may be to boil eggs for a snack or to add to a dish, the peeling part can be a little tricky. There are many tips to easily peel hard-boiled eggs, including how you should start with the right type of eggs. Countless viral videos will showcase their go-to peeling hacks. Then, there are the kitchen tools, like this Negg egg peeler, that can make it even easier. However, we discovered a simple trick that should make the whole process hassle-free. You might have learned that you should always crack a raw egg on its side to add it to a pan or bowl, but that theory is different for peeling hard-boiled eggs. The trick is to crack the egg at the bottom and peel from there.

Advertisement

To peel an egg as perfectly as possible, you want to catch onto its membrane. When you crack the egg at the bottom, there's a chance that a small air pocket will be there to help you start to peel the shell away and catch onto the membrane. It's also a surefire way to keep all of those small pieces together as you start to peel the rest of the egg.