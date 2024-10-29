How Long To Boil Deviled Eggs For The Absolute Best Texture

Deviled eggs are easily one of the best appetizers. They're a fun spin on hard-boiled eggs and an absolute must at any gathering where the food needs to both look and taste good. But there is one devilish issue you might run into when making this dish — the yolks could end up with poor texture, taking the whole ship down with them. Tasting Table caught up with Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to ask him about the best tip for ensuring the yolks are cooked to textural perfection for making deviled eggs. "A normal hard-boiled egg is cooked anywhere from 10-12 minutes, but I recommend slightly reducing that time to have the perfect yolk," he told us. More specifically, the chef's advice is to boil the eggs for 9-10 minutes.

Serrano-Bahri highlighted the importance of a firm and creamy texture for deviled eggs and told us that "the yolks should be fully cooked and set, but still moist to avoid any dryness." A simple deviled eggs recipe is made from hard-boiled eggs that are halved and filled with a creamy filling made of seasoned yolks mixed with mustard and mayo (and, optionally, other creative ingredients if you're looking to upgrade your deviled eggs). If the yolks are overcooked, they will come out dry and flaky, ruining the ideal texture. The chef says that keeping your egg yolks moist when cooking, "will also help for making the filling creamy without needing to add too much mayo or liquid ingredients."