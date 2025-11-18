This One Bonne Maman Pie Filling Flavor Is Flawless In Our Eyes
Bonne Maman isn't only packing jams and spreads into cute glass containers. The French-born business also offers a collection of pie fillings, helping home chefs put together delicious desserts with ease. When holidays roll around and entertaining ramps up, such time-saving culinary shortcuts are well received. One Tasting Table writer took on the task of sampling 5 of these pie filling flavors to identify the one standout star, which is none other than Bonne Maman's Pumpkin Pie Filling.
Made simply with spices, sugar, lemon, and pumpkin, this rich and flavorful product is ready to spoon into crusts and pastry-lined muffin tins. You don't need to choose pumpkins, peel, cut, or prepare the filling yourself; Bonne Maman's filling is perfectly measured to muscle up an empty pie crust. Dickinson pumpkins are used to create this tasty product, and the result is a perfectly balanced flavor profile that has just the right level of sweetness without tumbling into a cloying category. Though the filling is smooth, there's enough texture in Bonne Maman Pumpkin Pie Filling to keep each bite interesting.
We're not the only ones in love with this filling, though. Other foodies have described the flavor as something that could be mistaken for a homemade ingredient. "One cannot really go wrong with Bonne Maman. Everything that I have tasted from their line of preserves is just fantastic and their pie filling is no different," wrote one fan on Social Nature. Some buyers have used it as a topping and to make turnovers, too.
Breaking down baking barriers
For a quick and easy recipe, mix a can of evaporated milk and two eggs with the filling to bake a pumpkin pie. If you're attempting to make a no-bake recipe like a pumpkin cheesecake, you can also use the Bonne Maman's filling straight from the jar. Otherwise, scoop spoonfuls from the jar to layer on top of yogurt parfaits, dress up a bowl of ice cream, or stir into your morning latte. The convenience of this smooth filling can even enhance batches of overnight oats or be tucked into batter to make pumpkin pancakes and waffles. For a decadent snack, blend the filling with a flavored cream cheese for a dip ready to be scooped onto slices of fresh fruit or slathered on top of buttered and toasted bread. Then once the product is finished, the clean jar can be reused around the house.
For those who don't consider themselves bakers, this ready-made filling is an ingredient that could change that. Whether you're looking to dip your toes into the land of pie-making or try matching different crusts with fillings, Bonne Maman Pumpkin Pie Filling is the gateway. Prices can range depending on the retailer, but count on spending around $10 for a jar. Even if you have no inclination to bake a pumpkin pie from scratch, you can use the filling to crown store-bought pies like Alex Guarnaschelli and add a touch of homemade flavor to other pre-made desserts.