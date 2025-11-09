You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From Delicious Pumpkin Pie Pancakes For Breakfast

When the holidays wind down and the fridge is full of odds and ends, that half-used can of pumpkin purée doesn't have to go to waste. There's a warm breakfast waiting to happen — an easy way to bring fall flavor to the table in just a few steps. All you need are three ingredients. A cup of pancake mix, ¼ cup of pumpkin purée, and two eggs to tie it all together.

Stir everything until the batter looks smooth and blended, then cook your pancakes the way you usually do. The eggs add richness, the pumpkin brings that earthy sweetness, and the pancake mix keeps it foolproof. In just a few minutes, you'll have pumpkin pie pancakes that taste like something from your favorite breakfast spot, no reservations required.

Pumpkin pancakes aren't just a modern shortcut — they have deep roots in American cooking. Indigenous peoples were among the first to cook mashed pumpkin into flat cakes, combining it with maize before the word pancake even existed. So while your version might start with boxed mix, it's still carrying on a tradition of making the most of fall's best ingredient. Be sure to use the "just add water" version for the best texture and consistency.