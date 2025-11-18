Skip The Appliance Garage For This Tidy, Accessible Alternative

Before you buy or install vertical kitchen shelving, determine which appliances you plan to store. Measure their dimensions to determine the size your shelves will need to be as well as how far apart they should be installed. Then consider the weight of each appliance. You will need to use shelving materials and installation tools that can withstand the combined weight of all appliances you'll be storing.

Adhesive or no-drill kitchen shelves may not be sturdy enough for appliances like countertop ice makers, microwave ovens, and air fryers. Instead, look for heavy-duty shelving like these Homeforia 60 inch Walnut Floating Shelves on Amazon. If you plan on installing the shelves yourself, you'll need to invest in a stud finder. This Franklin Sensors Professional Stud Finder comes highly rated and is easy to use. It's crucial to locate the studs in your kitchen walls so that you can be sure the shelves are sturdy and won't damage your property. Another important tool to use before you embark on a DIY shelving installation project is a level. Each shelf will need to be level when installed, or your appliances may tilt or even fall off of the shelf.

Once you have chosen your shelves and have everything you need for installation, focus on the aesthetics. Using shelf liners can minimize dust, enhance the beauty of your kitchen, and protect the shelves and appliances. Gallery rails are another easy addition to open shelving that is both pretty and practical. They will keep appliances from tipping off the shelf if you bump into them or slam a door too hard.