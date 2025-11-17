Don't Toss Leftover Cranberry Sauce — Use It To Upgrade Salad Instead

Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving and Christmas staple to enjoy alongside turkey or ham. But there's only so many leftover turkey sandwiches you can make before you might be ready to toss any remaining cranberry sauce. Instead of throwing away leftovers, you can use every last spoonful of cranberry sauce to upgrade a salad.

Making a fruity vinaigrette is a flavorful and creative use for leftover cranberry sauce, so that you don't have to waste an ounce of it. The tangy sweetness of cranberry sauce pairs perfectly with the similarly tangy, sweet, and savory profile of a classic vinaigrette. At its most basic, a vinaigrette simply combines olive oil and vinegar, with recipes branching out by using aromatics, herbs, citrus juices, sweeteners, and emulsifiers like mustard or mayonnaise. Since sweet and tart citrus juices like orange and grapefruit are common additions to vinaigrette, cranberry sauce will fit right in. Plus, it'll thicken the dressing to make it extra creamy and decadent.

Since cranberry sauce is generally lumpy due to fresh cranberries bursting as they reduce with sugar, you'll want to blend the sauce for a smoother vinaigrette. Luckily, you can just dump a half a cup of cranberry sauce in with an equal amount of olive oil, a couple of tablespoons of vinegar, some Dijon mustard, and an aromatic like shallots or garlic into a food processor, and blend for a minute or two. You'll be left with a vibrantly pink, sweet and tangy vinaigrette to pour over any number of cold and hot salads.