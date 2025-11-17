Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Review: This Target Exclusive Is A Holiday Bullseye

As the world worried about the impending "doom" of Y2K, in 1999, Starbucks was busy focusing on future growth. It had opened a record 625 new stores that year and forged a new partnership with Target, which was also rapidly expanding at the same time. The two chains entered a licensing agreement for the megastore to sell Starbucks products, as well as have actual Starbucks cafes brewing up new business near the front of the house. While the experience of sipping at an actual Starbucks versus one within the rosy red confines of a Target isn't all that dissimilar, the latter has been the exclusive home of the Bullseye-the-dog-shaped cake pops, and even gave drinkers special access to the Dark Mocha Frappuccino back in 2017. As customers flock to Target in search of gifts this holiday season, Starbucks is gifting Target with another exclusive drink to buy while in its stores — the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

This hot new drink sports creme Frappuccino, mocha sauce, peppermint-flavored whipped cream, and more and can only be found at one of the 1,700+ Starbucks locations at Target. Target Circle 360 members can try it out November 17 before it officially debuts for all customers on November 18. Before you dash off to your nearest Target, would you like to know if this drink is a gift that perfectly hits the bullseye, or if it is completely off-target (pun intended) and deserves a permanent place on Santa's naughty list? Starbucks invited Tasting Table to its own table for an early sample of the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and now we're ready to reveal all in this seasonal sip and say.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.