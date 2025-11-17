Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Review: This Target Exclusive Is A Holiday Bullseye
As the world worried about the impending "doom" of Y2K, in 1999, Starbucks was busy focusing on future growth. It had opened a record 625 new stores that year and forged a new partnership with Target, which was also rapidly expanding at the same time. The two chains entered a licensing agreement for the megastore to sell Starbucks products, as well as have actual Starbucks cafes brewing up new business near the front of the house. While the experience of sipping at an actual Starbucks versus one within the rosy red confines of a Target isn't all that dissimilar, the latter has been the exclusive home of the Bullseye-the-dog-shaped cake pops, and even gave drinkers special access to the Dark Mocha Frappuccino back in 2017. As customers flock to Target in search of gifts this holiday season, Starbucks is gifting Target with another exclusive drink to buy while in its stores — the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
This hot new drink sports creme Frappuccino, mocha sauce, peppermint-flavored whipped cream, and more and can only be found at one of the 1,700+ Starbucks locations at Target. Target Circle 360 members can try it out November 17 before it officially debuts for all customers on November 18. Before you dash off to your nearest Target, would you like to know if this drink is a gift that perfectly hits the bullseye, or if it is completely off-target (pun intended) and deserves a permanent place on Santa's naughty list? Starbucks invited Tasting Table to its own table for an early sample of the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and now we're ready to reveal all in this seasonal sip and say.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate
While I didn't have the pleasure of trying this Target-exclusive drink at an actual Target, I closed my eyes for a second and imagined I was in one, with the bright fluorescent lights shining overhead and the red color scheme of the walls adding a bit of coziness. As I opened my eyes, before me was a drink that was a visual splendor perfectly matching the season. A fluffy tuft of whipped cream looked as if it were a snow-covered mountaintop on top of the drink. The cream was lovingly decorated with a generous amount of sprinkles, with a mix of pea-green and cranberry-red colored dots. Before trying the base drink, I spent some time with the whipped cream. I stuck my straw through the top, and my first sip was heavenly. The whipped cream was where the namesake peppermint flavoring resides. It delivered just the right amount of cool freshness that peppermint is known for. Still, without an excessive amount of this flavoring, it allowed the whipped cream's milky vanilla taste to shine through as well.
I was already sold on the drink by its winning peppermint-infused whipped cream top, and it only got more amazing as my straw pierced the frozen hot chocolate below it. While chocolatey drinks at Starbucks tend to be super-rich and more bitter than sweet, this frozen hot chocolate was thankfully the inverse. Also, with a more solid consistency, this remained a chilly and smooth sipper throughout. When the frozen hot chocolate was slurped in conjunction with the whipped cream, it truly was a gift to the senses.
Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a gift
Sure, there are plenty of tasty hot chocolate drinks being poured everywhere this time of year, and they all have their merits. There are also a lot of frozen ones being slung here and there, and they, too, should be championed. I usually indulge in about one hot chocolate-like drink a year, and I would be hard-pressed to want to bother with another after trying Target's exclusive Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate. This is truly a gift. I'm surprised Starbucks gifted it to its Target locations only, rather than keeping it for itself.
Ordering a frozen hot chocolate at Starbucks usually involves some menu hacking. There are ways of having one made, like using a Frappuccino base, adding pumps of vanilla syrup, and topping it with whipped cream. But now, Starbucks has saved everyone the trouble by finally offering one. I guess the trouble is that you now have to find a Target with a Starbucks in order to try it.
Starbucks has so many sensational seasonal sips to offer during the holidays, in so many places. Starbucks itself is welcoming back its delicious Eggnog Latte, and over at its few Reserve outposts, the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa is expanding the horizons of taste buds. The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate may actually be the shiniest crown jewel of the holiday drinks bearing Starbucks' name. Whatever is on your holiday shopping list, please add this holiday treat right near the top (perhaps a rung right below "KPop Demon Hunters" merch). It's worth the trip to Target alone, even if you have nothing else to shop for in the store.