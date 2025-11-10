Review: Starbucks' New Eggnog Cold Foam Isn't The Noggiest, But A Returning Favorite Is Here To Help

Fall foliage is soon to blow away into the waning days of November, but at Starbucks, the winter holidays are already running full steam ahead. The holiday menu was actually announced back in early October, but one can now walk into a store and get your hands to pull apart its new Cinnamon bread that wasn't much to write home about, or head over to the Starbucks Reserve offshoot for the complex, but smooth sipping Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa. There's plenty of old favorites returning too. Frosty flavorings like gingerbread, sugar cookie, caramel brûlée, and peppermint can pep up hot or iced beverages, as well as taking the frothy form of foams. Starting December 2, one of the holiday's signature flavors is taking over Starbucks by (winter) storm: eggnog. First and foremost, the Eggnog Latte is returning for the first time in five years, and second and second most, the chain is rolling out the option of an Eggnog Cold Foam.

With so many hibernal options already on the menu at your neighborhood Starbucks, is there even room left to cozy up to eggnog? Will the new Eggnog Cold Foam be even better than the real thing? And after so many years away, is the Eggnog Latte's rebirth worth the wait? Starbucks invited Tasting Table to have a sip of each item, and now our noggin is ready to dish in this sip & say.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.