Starbucks Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread Review: Nothing To See (Or Eat) Here, Folks

The calendar has turned the page to November, the pumpkins have been smashed, and the pumpkin spiced lattes will soon be in the rearview mirror. This means it's time to get serious about the winter holidays and all the food and drinks that come with them. The holiday cheer at Starbucks kicks off on November 6, 2025, when the new menu will finally be available to order. While this menu doesn't feature a single new drink, two new food items are joining the fun — a Polar Bear Cake Pop and a Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

While the cake pop is probably more of the usual same yumminess, dressed up in a new winter way, the intriguing item is the introduction of the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread. It is supposed to have croissant-like pieces, cinnamon sugar, and crunchy streusel. As part of a sneak peek preview of its holiday menu, Tasting Table was invited to Starbucks' table in Manhattan to pull apart this cinnamon bread. So, is this new treat going to pull at one's heartstrings, or is it not worth loosening the purse strings for? The truth can finally be told for the first time in this chew and review.

