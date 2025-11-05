Review: Starbucks Reserve's New Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa Brings The Holiday Cheer With A Dash Of Umami

The calendar still says fall, y'all, and while Thanksgiving stands in the way, nothing is stopping winter from coming. "Game of Thrones" jokes aside, the holidays are approaching faster than you may realize, and Starbucks and its Reserve Roasteries are at the ready with a holiday drink menu, food, and even Hello Kitty merchandise to set the mood just right.

For those who live near Starbucks Reserve in New York or Chicago, there is perhaps plenty more to cheer about, with the return of the certified delicious Pistachio Raspberry Tart and knockout Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. This year, a new drink is joining the festivities, and Starbucks Reserve is hoping its new Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa is a drink that totally sleighs. The drink is made with 70% cacao chocolate, steamed milk, and a dark caramel miso sauce, and is topped with dark caramel miso cold foam, brown sanding sugar, and edible gold flakes. It is sold à la carte, or as a Hot Cocoa Duo, which also includes the Peppermint Hot Cocoa.

Before you reserve your spot in line at busy Starbucks Reserve this November and December to try the new Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa, aren't you curious to know if this is a can't miss-o, or a totally mis-no beverage? I tried it, and can reveal the answer in this sip and say.

