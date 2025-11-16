The Biggest Aldi In The World Is Located In This Country

Aldi is quickly becoming one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S. as it undergoes its largest-ever expansion here to date. But while the retailer might be slightly new to some American shoppers, it's long been a favorite in Europe. The Albrecht family, who founded the store, opened their first store in Germany all the way back in 1961. At the time, it was reportedly the world's first discount grocery store. Now, it's estimated that there are over 12,000 Aldi stores across the globe. But Germany is still one of the company's main markets, and it's home to the world's largest Aldi store.

As of 2020, the biggest Aldi store was believed to be located in the city of Mülheim an der Ruhr near Essen in western Germany. In total, the store has over 21,500 square feet of retail space, which is nearly double Aldi's average space. The Mülheim an der Ruhr megastore was created after the company brought two adjoining properties together, one of which was an Aldi store that was already in operation. The renovations resulted in a massive new space with a dedicated bakery section, a larger produce department, and an on-site herb garden. There is also ample space between each aisle, and nearly 300 meters of cooling racks.