The Biggest Aldi In The World Is Located In This Country
Aldi is quickly becoming one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S. as it undergoes its largest-ever expansion here to date. But while the retailer might be slightly new to some American shoppers, it's long been a favorite in Europe. The Albrecht family, who founded the store, opened their first store in Germany all the way back in 1961. At the time, it was reportedly the world's first discount grocery store. Now, it's estimated that there are over 12,000 Aldi stores across the globe. But Germany is still one of the company's main markets, and it's home to the world's largest Aldi store.
As of 2020, the biggest Aldi store was believed to be located in the city of Mülheim an der Ruhr near Essen in western Germany. In total, the store has over 21,500 square feet of retail space, which is nearly double Aldi's average space. The Mülheim an der Ruhr megastore was created after the company brought two adjoining properties together, one of which was an Aldi store that was already in operation. The renovations resulted in a massive new space with a dedicated bakery section, a larger produce department, and an on-site herb garden. There is also ample space between each aisle, and nearly 300 meters of cooling racks.
Aldi Finds
International Aldi locations don't typically have a butcher section, fishmonger, or deli, so you won't find any of those in the Mülheim store, but the location does have endless shelves filled with the best products Aldi has to offer. There's also a huge selection of cured meats, organic vegetables, frozen fish, and the best part of any Aldi store — the must-have Aldi Finds section.
If you haven't been to an Aldi, then you might not be familiar with the company's signature "middle aisles," as they're often known. It's basically where Aldi sells random items you never knew you needed. There's typically clothing, kitchen utensils, fitness equipment, gardening supplies, and various gifts during the holidays. In Europe, whether you're looking for a waffle maker, slippers, or a wheelbarrow, Aldi is where you go to find it.
In terms of the food, that's usually high standard too. Aldi is known for its specialty products, like international cheeses, wines, gourmet snacks, and prepared desserts. If you can't make it to Germany, you can find all of these at Aldi's U.S. stores too. Whether you head to an Aldi in Philadelphia, Chicago, or the Mülheim flagship — you can be sure to find everything you need for an ultimate cheese board, dinner party, or just your weekly stock up.