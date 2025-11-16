I Made Roasted Chicken Recipes By Martha Stewart And Julia Child. One Is Now My Go-To

I have a cookbook collection about a mile long, and one of my favorite activities is making new and fun recipes from these books on a regular basis. But, I also have my go-to recipes, the staples in my house, the ones that I barely need to read the recipe for because I know them backwards and forwards. One of my favorites? Roast chicken — simple, classic, and what I turn to when I need something comforting, delicious, and easy to put together. If you're on the hunt for a solid, top notch roast chicken recipe, it can seem like an endless, forever search. To find a truly solid go-to, I prepared two recipes from two culinary titans who know a thing or two about roasting a chicken: Martha Stewart and Julia Child.

Putting these two recipes against one another was like having a prize fight in my kitchen, with two incredible contenders going head to head in a title bout for roast chicken glory. Martha Stewart's Perfect Roast Chicken and Julia Child's Favorite Roast Chicken, are both roast chicken masterclasses, so comparing and contrasting two recipes that are both focused on making the best possible chicken came down to a matter of inches.

To be completely candid, both recipes were, to no one's surprise, incredible. Both recipes held their own, but after a lot of chopping, trussing, roasting, and basting, and eating what felt like my weight in roast chicken, there was one clear winner. Read on to see which roast chicken recipe reigned supreme, and should become a part of your weekly recipe rotation.