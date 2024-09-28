The Simple Butter Tip You Need To Cook The Ultimate Rotisserie Chicken

If you haven't dug into a Costco rotisserie chicken while still in the parking lot, where have you been, my friend? These succulent bronzed beauties are at their juiciest when they're still hot. The trouble is that replicating the culinary magic of a Costco chook at home can be a tricky operation. Even after all the faff of setting up a rotisserie in your backyard, producing a chicken that's perfectly juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside can be hit and miss. Luckily, there's a simple tip to help you roast the ultimate chick-rotis that doesn't require a rhyming spell nor a wand; slathering the entirety of the skin with butter before placing it on your spit.

Do this by hand using softened butter (or melt it first and apply with a pastry brush) before skewering your chook onto your metal rod. This baller move with firstly lend your chicken a savory depth and a moreish saltiness after roasting and secondly, create the perfect sticky surface for seasonings, like garlic powder, paprika, and Cajun spices, to cling to. While it's tricky to permeate flavor into the center of a roast chicken, the butter will amplify the umaminess of the skin, creating an almost shell-like crispiness. Feel free to use a homemade compound butter, featuring garlic and fresh herbs, to layer up that savoriness further and elicit an inviting note of aromatic nuttiness.