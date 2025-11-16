The 6 Discontinued Denny's Menu Items We Want To Return
Whether you're craving a hearty but relatively affordable breakfast or want to dig into some pancakes at 2 a.m., Denny's is the place to go. With a wide array of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, a classic diner vibe, and many restaurants open 24/7, it's a beloved spot for hungry college students, families with small kids, and retirees alike.
There's a ton to choose from on the Denny's menu, no matter what you're craving. However, over the years, we've actually seen numerous items come and go from the Denny's menu. Admittedly, some we don't particularly miss, but we still crave others, hoping that they will one day make a surprise return to the chain's menu.
With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of our most beloved discontinued Denny's menu items so you can relive the nostalgia along with us. You may be similarly disappointed that some of these dishes no longer exist — and that Denny's is closing so many of its locations — or perhaps you'll simply wish you got the chance to try them before they made their exit from the chain's offerings. Either way, let the Denny's cravings ensue.
Steak sandwich
Denny's isn't exactly the first restaurant that comes to mind when we're craving a big, juicy steak. However, it is a restaurant that offers plenty of delicious sandwiches, so the fact that the chain once had a steak sandwich on the menu just makes sense. It wasn't anything too crazy — this is diner fare, after all. Rather, it was just a piece of chopped-up and grilled petite sirloin steak on a basic bun. As Denny's sandwiches do, it came with fries on the side for a hearty, filling meal that fulfilled even the strongest meat cravings.
At one point in time, it's rumored that the steak sandwich cost under $3, making it a pretty solid deal even for a time when a dollar got you a lot more than it does today. But, alas, the steak sandwich is no longer available. Even if it does come back, we don't think it would be offered at such an attractive price point. However, if you're still craving a beefy sandwich from Denny's, you can always try the chain's pot roast melt, which combines slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions, and cheddar.
Fried cheese melt
Almost everyone can appreciate a grilled cheese sandwich, but in 2010, Denny's decided to go way beyond what anyone would expect from your average grilled cheese with the fried cheese melt. Undeniably one of the most decadent menu items to ever make an appearance at the diner chain, the fried cheese melt started off as a regular grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese, but it was also stuffed with mozzarella sticks. If you're thinking that's a lot of cheese, you're right — perhaps that's why the sandwich was served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping. It really needed that acidity to break up all the richness present from the heaps of cheese in the sandwich.
Unfortunately, you'll no longer see this ridiculously caloric sandwich on Denny's menu, although some Reddit users say that they've had success ordering a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with mozzarella sticks as a makeshift substitute. It probably doesn't hurt to request the same if it's something you're really craving, but don't be surprised if you're turned down since it's no longer an official menu item. It did briefly reappear on the menu in 2022, though, so we hope it makes its official return once again in the future.
Banana pecan pancake breakfast
Bananas and pecans are a match made in heaven. The sweetness and softness of the bananas pair exceptionally well with the crunchy nuttiness of pecans. It only makes sense, therefore, that putting it all in pancake form is bound to be delicious, which is why Denny's banana pecan pancake breakfast was such a hit when it was still on the menu.
It all started out with Denny's signature buttermilk pancakes, made with just the right level of fluffiness. Then came the topping of roasted pecans and bananas. Importantly, those weren't just regular ol' bananas. Instead, they were caramelized, creating an intense sweetness that was undeniably decadent.
If that all sounds too sweet to you, you'll probably be relieved to hear that the pancakes were also served with a side of bacon, sausage, or eggs, making this an ultra-filling breakfast. Sadly, you can no longer snag this sweet breakfast from Denny's, but one of its Slams — such as the double berry banana pancake option – might come close enough for those who are missing that fat stack of tasty banana pecan pancakes.
French dip sandwich
Sandwiches are beautiful in all their forms, but there's perhaps no sandwich that's quite as rich and juicy as a classic French dip sandwich (which is distinct from a beef on weck, FYI). If you're more acquainted with Denny's pancake or breakfast offerings, then you may find it surprising that the chain once offered its own French dip sandwich. Many of those who were lucky enough to be around to taste this fancy-feeling sandwich at their local Denny's are left wanting now that it's left the menu.
The bulk of the sandwich consisted of sliced roast beef. This was tasty enough on its own but was also complemented by plenty of gooey, melted cheese. Arguably the most important part of Denny's French dip sandwich, though, was the au jus — the beefy, brothy liquid designed for dipping the sandwich. Apparently, though, it took a lot of work to make a good French dip sandwich, so Denny's decided to focus on easier, simpler menu items that could be prepared more quickly. Luckily, you can still get your fix by making your own French dip at home.
Steak and shrimp
Denny's isn't exactly the fanciest restaurant around, even by chain restaurant standards, so you may not expect the chain to offer surf 'n' turf. At one time, though, you could get both meat and seafood on one plate. Denny's steak and shrimp was a favorite among the ultra-hungry and the protein-conscious. But this wasn't just a plain old boring steak and a few pieces of shrimp on a plate. Rather, a petite sirloin steak was served alongside crispy fried breaded shrimp, alongside a selection of sides and dipping sauces to add extra flavor to the dish.
Sadly, Denny's steak and shrimp combo was eventually removed from the menu — ostensibly, because it was a costly option for the restaurant to provide. The good news is that you can still get a steak at Denny's nowadays. On the downside, it will just be a sirloin or T-bone steak served alongside eggs, not shrimp. Some on Reddit complain that the steak at Denny's isn't very good, though, so it might be a gamble to order this slightly less fancy version of the classic steak dish.
Deep-fried clams
These days, Denny's offers pretty standard, classic diner fare. Once upon a time, though, you could find several more interesting, less expected dishes on its menu. One of those dishes was deep-fried clams. It may not be exactly the kind of dish you picture when you consider going to a diner, but it was still a nice departure from the standard breakfast dishes Denny's is known for today.
These clams probably weren't exactly at the height of freshness, but their crispy texture and dippability with the accompanying cocktail sauce made them an appealing option for those who might've preferred going to a seafood restaurant instead of a 24-hour diner. Several other seafood-based dishes have popped up in the years since the deep-fried clams left the menu — such as the fried fish platter, which offered a similar crispiness, or the wild Alaskan salmon — but we're yet to see Denny's restore clams to its lineup.