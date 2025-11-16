The 6 Discontinued Denny's Menu Items We Want To Return

Whether you're craving a hearty but relatively affordable breakfast or want to dig into some pancakes at 2 a.m., Denny's is the place to go. With a wide array of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, a classic diner vibe, and many restaurants open 24/7, it's a beloved spot for hungry college students, families with small kids, and retirees alike.

There's a ton to choose from on the Denny's menu, no matter what you're craving. However, over the years, we've actually seen numerous items come and go from the Denny's menu. Admittedly, some we don't particularly miss, but we still crave others, hoping that they will one day make a surprise return to the chain's menu.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of our most beloved discontinued Denny's menu items so you can relive the nostalgia along with us. You may be similarly disappointed that some of these dishes no longer exist — and that Denny's is closing so many of its locations — or perhaps you'll simply wish you got the chance to try them before they made their exit from the chain's offerings. Either way, let the Denny's cravings ensue.