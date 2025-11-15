11 Of Our Favorite Stuffing Recipes For Your Thanksgiving Feast

No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a dishful of hearty stuffing. This comforting classic brings heaps of savory, herbaceous flavor and rich, chewy texture to the holiday table, where it's a favorite for pairing with roasted meats, veggies, and cheesy casseroles. Most recipes begin with a base of bread, but there's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to crafting a homemade batch. Stuffing is wonderfully easy to customize to your taste or dietary needs, with various meat and veggie add-ins fitting in seamlessly along the buttery, crumbly bread.

There are various cooking methods to experiment with here, too. Stuffing can be baked in a casserole dish, whipped up on the stovetop, or crafted into a decadent pull-apart wreath. You can even turn it into a dinner party-worthy appetizer, by crafting the ingredients into miniature stuffing bites. If you've been sticking to the same old recipe for years gone by and fancy trying something new, you're in the right place. We've compiled our best-loved stuffing recipes into one handy list, and these simple, satisfying side dishes are sure to give your Thanksgiving spread a serious upgrade.