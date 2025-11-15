11 Of Our Favorite Stuffing Recipes For Your Thanksgiving Feast
No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a dishful of hearty stuffing. This comforting classic brings heaps of savory, herbaceous flavor and rich, chewy texture to the holiday table, where it's a favorite for pairing with roasted meats, veggies, and cheesy casseroles. Most recipes begin with a base of bread, but there's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to crafting a homemade batch. Stuffing is wonderfully easy to customize to your taste or dietary needs, with various meat and veggie add-ins fitting in seamlessly along the buttery, crumbly bread.
There are various cooking methods to experiment with here, too. Stuffing can be baked in a casserole dish, whipped up on the stovetop, or crafted into a decadent pull-apart wreath. You can even turn it into a dinner party-worthy appetizer, by crafting the ingredients into miniature stuffing bites. If you've been sticking to the same old recipe for years gone by and fancy trying something new, you're in the right place. We've compiled our best-loved stuffing recipes into one handy list, and these simple, satisfying side dishes are sure to give your Thanksgiving spread a serious upgrade.
1. Sourdough Sausage Stuffing
Made with buttery cubes of toasted sourdough and rich, savory sausage, this classic baked stuffing brings all of the cozy vibes. It's enhanced with sweet and aromatic veggies like carrots, onion, and garlic, plus flavorful chicken broth, and a splash of white wine brings a touch of sophistication. Once everything has been baked until beautifully crisp and golden on top, the stuffing is finished with a generous drizzle of fragrant browned sage butter, adding an extra dose of richness and herbaceous flavor.
Recipe: Sourdough Sausage Stuffing
2. Autumn Country Bread Stuffing
The chewy-crisp texture of country bread makes it an ideal stuffing base, and it's easily enhanced with a medley of sweet, savory, and nutty add-ins. This stuffing recipe packs a delicious dose of autumnal flavor, thanks to crunchy pecans and tangy dried cranberries, which fit in fantastically alongside the buttery soaked bread and veggies. Baked until browned, the resulting stuffing boasts plenty of textural contrast, and features vibrant pops of bright berry color throughout.
Recipe: Autumn Country Bread Stuffing
3. Stuffing Wreath (Thanksgiving Monkey Bread)
Turn stuffing into a fluffy, shareable centerpiece with this meaty monkey bread recipe. Made with chunks of refrigerated biscuit dough, this fuss-free creation requires no proofing, with the mixture simply added to a bundt pan and baked until risen and golden. Featuring pan-fried sausage, onion, celery, plus some complementary herbs and seasonings, it's packed with savory depth. The bread's soft texture also makes it feel a little lighter than a typical casserole-style stuffing.
4. Vegetarian-Friendly Cornbread Stuffing
In a homemade stuffing, cornbread is the perfect canvas for soaking up moisture and rich, savory flavors, all while providing a subtle hint of sweetness. In this vegetarian-friendly recipe, we go all out and whip up the cornbread from scratch, before dicing it up, toasting it, and combining it with the other ingredients. As well as sweet, tender apples and earthy sage, there's also chopped fennel, which adds a hint of anise-like brightness into the mix. Using vegetable broth keeps things meat-free.
5. Sausage-Stuffed Thanksgiving Stuffing Bites
Rather enjoy your stuffing in a more elegant, bite-sized format? These sausage-stuffed morsels are the ultimate Thanksgiving appetizer. Made with a moreish combination of sourdough bread and crumbled sausage, and topped with a vibrant homemade cranberry jam, they're sure to impress your guests. The bread gets soaked in a classic garlic, vegetable, and herb-infused mixture of chicken broth and white wine. Then it's pressed into the holes of a mini cheesecake pan and baked until gloriously golden brown.
6. Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing
This flavor-packed stuffing brings a touch of sophistication to the table, featuring some less traditional, but undeniably flavorful add-ins. For the bread element, we combine chunks of cornbread and baguette, white yields a base with the perfect combination of chewy and crumbly textures. Chorizo gives the stuffing an unmatched savory depth, and charred poblano peppers introduce their tender, smoky sweetness. You can even prep this stuffing in advance, storing the soaked bread mixture in a sealable container in the fridge for up to three days before baking.
Recipe: Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing
7. From-Scratch Cornbread Dressing
Crafted with freshly baked, buttery cornbread, this dressing includes a medley of trusty flavor-enhancers — sage, shallots, poultry seasoning, and celery. Since the cornbread gets crumbled before it's combined with the broth, eggs, and other add-ins, the final dish has a more dense, uniform texture than stuffing that's made with larger chunks of bread. It's wonderfully moist without being overly soggy, and leaving it uncovered during the last portion of the baking time creates a gorgeous golden crust.
Recipe: From-Scratch Cornbread Dressing
8. Hawaiian-Inspired Pineapple Stuffing
For a stuffing for a tropical twist, try whipping up this fruity Hawaiian-inspired dish. Here, the tangy sweetness of the pineapple is balanced by salty, savory Spam, which gets pan-fried with onions and combined with broth. There's also the option to spice up the mixture with a dollop of fiery chili sate paste. For the bread, we use fluffy Hawaiian sweet rolls, which do an excellent job of soaking up the buttery liquid, while still crisping up beautifully in the oven. A sprinkling of crunchy shredded coconut makes the perfect final touch.
9. Easy Sausage Stuffing
Prepping this hearty sausage stuffing will require just 10 minutes of your time, and with a crowd-pleasing sweet and savory flavor profile, it's sure to be a hit amongst the whole family. To the cornbread cubes, you'll add diced celery and apples, plus sautéed sage sausage meat and onions. It's a simple case of tossing everything together with some stock and seasonings, then baking the mixture in a casserole dish until it gains that all-important crispy top, while remaining soft and moist beneath.
Recipe: Easy Sausage Stuffing
10. 20-Minute Stovetop Stuffing
Most of these recipes require baking in the oven for at least 40 minutes, but making stuffing on the stovetop is an excellent way to save time. It's a technique that can yield just as much crispiness as the classic oven method, and since there's just one pan required, there'll be minimal clean up to contend with afterwards. This recipe is vegetarian-friendly, with the key add-ins being shallots, onions, and celery, though you can easily swap the vegetable broth for chicken or turkey broth if desired.
Recipe: 20-Minute Stovetop Stuffing
11. Pumpkin And Herb Stuffing
Bursting with cozy fall flavors, this satisfying stuffing combines fragrant herbs with sweet fruits, warming spices, and chunks of earthy pumpkin. Scattered amongst the bread cubes are crunchy toasted peanuts and chewy raisins, and quince brings a delightfully delicate, citrusy taste (sub this for pear if preferred). The stock also gets enhanced with orange juice and honey, continuing the sweet, vibrant theme, while shallots and garlic bring some welcomed savory balance to the pumpkin mixture. The one tastes fantastic with a side of smoky Southern collard greens.
Recipe: Pumpkin And Herb Stuffing
